Iran warns of ‘proportionate response’ to any further US attack during talks with Pakistan and Turkey

The warnings were issued hours after Kuwait's army reported that it had intercepted and destroyed hostile drones launched by Iran against several critical sites.

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Iran on Saturday warned the US against taking any “adventurous measures” and stated that it will act firmly if the Americans conduct new operations against Iranian targets in the region. The warning came after the comments made on Friday by US President Donald Trump, in which he indicated that he was losing faith in negotiations with Tehran and warned of further assaults, insisting that the US would “strike them” if needed. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conveyed the warning in separate phone discussions with Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan.

Why did Iran warn against further US attacks?

According to Araghchi’s Telegram account, he told the Pakistani and Turkish foreign officials that Iran would respond firmly to any act of “aggression.” He also discussed what he described as the US’ destabilising actions and warned about the growing risk of instability across the region. During his conversation with the Saudi foreign minister, Araghchi said that any attack by the US or Israel, or any involvement by regional countries in such operations, would prompt a “proportionate response” from Tehran.

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How could further US military action impact the Middle East?

The warnings came several hours after Kuwait’s army reported that it had intercepted and destroyed hostile drones launched by Iran against several critical sites. Falling debris damaged a government building in northern Kuwait and civilian property on Bubiyan Island, though no injuries were reported. Separately, a media outlet affiliated with Iran’s top security body cautioned that any US strike on Iran’s energy infrastructure would trigger Iranian attacks on oil installations in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as gas fields in Qatar and Israel, claiming “all will be burned to ashes.”

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During a Cabinet meeting at Camp David on Friday, Trump stated that he still trusts US negotiators, including Jared Kushner, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, could reach a deal with Iran. But he has expressed displeasure at Tehran, accusing it of consistently breaching its agreements. The current conflict has created turmoil in international energy markets. Brent crude oil futures surged by 24 percent in July, while doubts over security in the Strait of Hormuz have deterred commercial shipping along one of the world’s busiest oil transit corridors.Anxiety has also extended to the Red Sea after Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen issued threats against shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, another vital channel for global energy shipments.

(With ANI Inputs)