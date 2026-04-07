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US-Iran War: Kharg Island targeted hours before Trumps Hormuz reopening deadline ends; heres how US reacted to Tehrans ceasefire rejection

US-Iran War: Kharg Island targeted hours before Trump’s ‘Hormuz reopening’ deadline ends; here’s how US reacted to Tehran’s ceasefire rejection

US-Iran War: US hits Kharg Island just some hours before the deadline of Trump to open the Strait of Hormuz ends. Scroll down to read details.

(AI-generated Image)

US-Iran War: As the tensions in West Asia are escalating, Kharg Island has been targeted multiple times, just hours before the deadline of reopening the Strait of Hormuz ends. The US President had earlier warned Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz, an integral sea route globally, or otherwise, they will be met with a “Power Plant Day” on Tuesday. Now, Kharg Island was struck multiple times in the latest attacks, as reported by Mehr News Agency. This comes after Iran rejected the ceasefire proposal of the United States.

Kharg Island struck multiple times

The military of the US, on Tuesday, conducted multiple attacks on Kharg Island, as told by an official from the US to Axios. The island was targeted just hours before the deadline of Trump’s ceasefire deal ended.

President Trump’s warning to Iran

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fu**in’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, highlighting Tuesday as the deadline.

IRGC’s statement

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has issued a warning after the US strikes on Kharg Island. It read, “Restraint is over”, as reported by metro.uk. It also warned that the corps can possibly turn the energy infrastructure associated with the US and its allies into ashes.

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Where’s Kharg Island?

Kharg Island, also known as the “forbidden island”, is an integral terminal for oil export in Iran. It manages more than 90 per cent of the shipments associated with crude oil and provides a grand storage capacity of almost 30 million barrels. The location of the island is almost 26 kilometres away from the Iranian coast and just 483 kilometres away from the Strait of Hormuz.

Tensions in West Asia

The tensions in West Asia are escalating. The strikes, which were started by the United States and Israel on February 28, led to the death of their supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Later, many top officials died, and the countries are constantly striking important regions.

Some countries have tried to act as a mediator for solving the crisis. However, a proper solution has still not been met.

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