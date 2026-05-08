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Its just a love tap: Trump confirms US-Iran exchange of fire in Hormuz despite ceasefire

‘It’s just a love tap’: Trump confirms US-Iran exchange of fire in Hormuz despite ceasefire

US President Donald Trump has confirmed the exchange of fire between American and Iranian naval forces.

'It’s just a love tap': Trump confirms US-Iran exchange of fire in Hormuz despite ceasefire([Photo Credit: ANI)

Tensions between the US and Iran have once again escalated after US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) confirmed the exchange of fire between American and Iranian naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz. The move comes amid the ceasefire agreement between the two sides. Trump stated that three American destroyers successfully passed through the strategic waterway despite coming under attack.

Did the latest Hormuz clash violate the US-Iran ceasefire agreement?

Sharing a post on Truth Social, Trump stated,” Three World Class American Destroyers just transited, very successfully, out of the Strait of Hormuz, under fire. There was no damage done to the three Destroyers, but great damage done to the Iranian attackers. They were completely destroyed along with numerous small boats, which are being used to take the place of their fully decapitated Navy. These boats went to the bottom of the Sea, quickly and efficiently.”

Also Read: ‘They want it badly’: Trump signals hope for Iran deal after 44 hours of talks, reiterates hardline stance on nuclear weapons

#WATCH | On Iran, US President Donald Trump says, “The talks are going well… They want to sign it a lot more than I do…” He also says, “… They got blown away in 2 minutes. Their tankers got blown… Every missile and drone got knocked out and the people got shot at and… pic.twitter.com/slQutjDLFT — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2026

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“Missiles were shot at our Destroyers, and were easily knocked down. Likewise, drones came, and were incinerated while in the air. They dropped ever so beautifully down to the Ocean, very much like a butterfly dropping to its grave!” Trump stated.

What did Trump say about the ceasefire after the latest exchange of fire with Iran?

“A normal Country would have allowed these Destroyers to pass, but Iran is not a normal Country. They are led by LUNATICS, and if they had the chance to use a Nuclear Weapon, they would do it, without question — But they’ll never have that opportunity and, just like we knocked them out again today, we’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don’t get their Deal signed, FAST! Our three Destroyers, with their wonderful Crews, will now rejoin our Naval Blockade, which is truly a “Wall of Steel.” President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the post further read.

It is to be noted that Iran’s military stated the U.S. targeted two ships entering the Strait of Hormuz and carried out strikes on Iranian territory. On the other hand, the military of the USA stated that the attacks were in retaliation against Iranian attacks.

According to a Reuters report, President Trump made a statement to an ABC reporter stating that the ceasefire remains in force. Additionally, he attempted to minimize the significance of the incident by stating, “It’s just a love tap.” When asked about the ceasefire, Trump stated to the ABC reporter, “No, no, the ceasefire is going. It’s in effect.”

Re-escalation occurred during the time that the US was waiting on the Iranian response to the US’s proposal to end hostilities, while deferring any of the major issues, such as nuclear weapons, unresolved for now.

Also Read: ‘Israel, Middle East, Europe would have been blown to pieces’: Donald Trump on Iran’s nuclear threat

Iranian military officials have said that the US has violated the ceasefire by attacking an Iranian oil tanker and another ship and by conducting air strikes against civilian targets on the island of Qeshm in the Strait of Hormuz and along the coastline near Bandar Khamir and Sirik on the mainland, as reported by Reuters. The Iranian military stated that they retaliated by attacking US naval forces located east of the Strait of Hormuz and south of the Port of Chabahar.

A spokesperson for the Iranian military headquarters, Khatam al-Anbiya, stated that Iranian strikes caused “significant damage” to US assets; however, Central Command for the United States stated that none of their assets were damaged.

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