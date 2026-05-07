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They want it badly: Trump signals hope for Iran deal after 44 hours of talks, reiterates hardline stance on nuclear weapons

‘They want it badly’: Trump signals hope for Iran deal after 44 hours of talks, reiterates hardline stance on nuclear weapons

Trump has made a strong statement regarding Iran-US deal. He has even that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. Read the details here.

Trump says deal with Iran "possible", held "good talks" over 44 hour(Photo Credit: Reuters)

Relations between the United States and Iran have remained deeply strained after the US, in coordination with Israel, carried out strikes on Tehran and other key Iranian sites, leading to several casualties and widespread destruction. The US-Israel coordinated attacks marked a major escalation in tensions in West Asia. Since then, several airstrikes have continued to happen from both sides. Now, amid the war and ceasefire situation, US President Donald Trump has made a big statement on the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Will Trump’s 44-Hour Iran talks lead to a breakthrough deal?

Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that a potential deal with Iran to achieve a complete solution to the crisis in West Asia remains “very possible”, adding that recent discussions between the two sides have been positive and sustained over the past two days.

Also Read: Will US resume strikes on Iran? Donald Trump warns Tehran of action if ‘they misbehave’

What did Trump say about nuclear weapons?

While talking at the Oval Office during an event previewing UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, Trump said, “They want to make a deal badly, and we’ll see if we get there. If we get there, they can’t have nuclear weapons.” In addition, Trump claimed that the latest engagements between Washington and Tehran had shown progress, while reiterating his administration’s strong stance on Iran’s military capabilities and noting that the Islamic Republic’s strategic strength had significantly lessened as a result of increased US military activity directed towards Tehran.

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Will ongoing US-Iran negotiations ease the West Asia crisis?

Trump stated, “We’ve had very good talks over the last 44 hours, and it’s very possible that we’ll make a deal.” He added,” They had a navy with 159 ships, and now every ship is blown to pieces and lying at the bottom of the water. They had an air force and lots of planes, and now they don’t have any planes. They don’t have any anti-aircraft. They don’t have any radar left. Their missiles are mostly decimated… Their leaders are all dead. So I think we won.”

Despite his strong words, Trump insists that talks about the situation in West Asia remain a real possibility for a diplomatic solution as long as all parties agree to the terms. His comments come as negotiations with both Iran and the United States are seeking to resolve the current crisis in West Asia through a negotiated solution, even as the US naval blockade on Iranian ports continues and both sides are engaged in a broader power struggle over strategic control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read: ‘Israel, Middle East, Europe would have been blown to pieces’: Donald Trump on Iran’s nuclear threat

According to an Axios report, which cited several American officials and sources acquainted with the negotiations, the progress is being viewed as the most significant development since the onset of the conflict, though a definitive resolution has not yet been secured. The reported framework consists of a “one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding” designed to trigger an immediate ceasefire and launch a “30-day negotiation window” to hammer out a broader settlement.

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