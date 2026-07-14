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US-Iran war LIVE: Indian crew member killed as Iranian missiles hit UAE tankers in Strait of Hormuz

The UAE strongly criticised the attack, calling it a serious breach of international law. It said it has the right to respond and will take every necessary step to protect its people, security and maritime interests.

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An Indian crew member was killed and eight others were injured after two UAE oil tankers were hit by Iranian cruise missiles in the Strait of Hormuz, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence said. The two ships, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were sailing through the southern route of the strait in Omani waters when they came under attack. The Indian sailor who lost his life was working on board the Mombasa.

The ministry said six of the injured are Indians and two are Ukrainians. Four of the injured crew members are reported to be in serious condition. The missile attack started fires on both tankers and caused heavy damage. However, the crew managed to bring the flames under control, helping avoid a bigger accident in one of the world’s busiest sea routes.

The UAE strongly criticised the attack, calling it a serious breach of international law. It said it has the right to respond and will take every necessary step to protect its people, security and maritime interests.

In its statement, the ministry said the UAE is fully ready to deal with any threat and will respond firmly to any action that puts regional peace and stability at risk.