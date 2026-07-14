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US-Iran war LIVE: Indian crew member killed as Iranian missiles hit UAE tankers in Strait of Hormuz

The UAE strongly criticised the attack, calling it a serious breach of international law. It said it has the right to respond and will take every necessary step to protect its people, security and maritime interests.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Published: July 14, 2026, 6:32 AM IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Indian crew member killed as Iranian missiles hit UAE tankers in Strait of Hormuz

An Indian crew member was killed and eight others were injured after two UAE oil tankers were hit by Iranian cruise missiles in the Strait of Hormuz, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence said. The two ships, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were sailing through the southern route of the strait in Omani waters when they came under attack. The Indian sailor who lost his life was working on board the Mombasa.

The ministry said six of the injured are Indians and two are Ukrainians. Four of the injured crew members are reported to be in serious condition. The missile attack started fires on both tankers and caused heavy damage. However, the crew managed to bring the flames under control, helping avoid a bigger accident in one of the world’s busiest sea routes.

Read more: 'We’re gonna guard it, Iran has nothing': US President Trump makes big statement on Strait of Hormuz

The UAE strongly criticised the attack, calling it a serious breach of international law. It said it has the right to respond and will take every necessary step to protect its people, security and maritime interests.

In its statement, the ministry said the UAE is fully ready to deal with any threat and will respond firmly to any action that puts regional peace and stability at risk.

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  • Jul 14, 2026 6:42 AM IST

    US-Iran war LIVE: US Launches Third Straight Night of Strikes on Iran

    The United States carried out another round of airstrikes on Iran early Tuesday, marking the third consecutive night of attacks as tensions between the two countries continued to rise. The strikes came even as US President Donald Trump said there was still a chance for a diplomatic agreement with Tehran.

    Speaking to conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday, Trump warned that the US would continue its military action against Iran. “We’re going to hit them very hard tonight, and we’re going to hit them hard tomorrow,” he said.

    Soon after Trump’s remarks, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the strikes had begun at 8:45 pm GMT.

    CENTCOM said the operation was aimed at increasing pressure on Iranian forces and reducing their ability to carry out attacks against civilians and commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

    The US military said it had targeted dozens of sites during its operations. Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it had launched fresh attacks on Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Oman.

  • Jul 14, 2026 6:38 AM IST

    US-Iran war LIVE: Explosions Reported Across Several Parts of Iran

    Multiple explosions were reported in different parts of Iran early Tuesday, according to local media reports.

    Iran’s Mehr news agency, cited by Al Jazeera, said a blast was heard in the southern city of Bushehr at around 3:10 am local time (23:40 GMT Monday). However, Iranian authorities had not issued any official statement on the incident at the time of reporting.

    In a separate report, Mehr said US projectiles struck Omidiyeh in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan Province. Quoting a local official, the agency said at least four people were injured in the attack.

    Iranian media outlets, cited by CNN, also reported explosions in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas and on the islands of Kish, Qeshm and Abu Musa.

    There were also reports of explosions in Konarak on Monday, but no official confirmation has been issued so far.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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