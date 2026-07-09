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US-Iran war LIVE: Trump claims Iran ‘begging for deal’ after US launches fresh spate of strikes; Iran says Hormuz reopening depends on Tehran’s terms

Trump ordered fresh strikes on Iran on July 8 and warned that the US would respond with "much worse" if Tehran continued attacking ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil shipping routes.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Published: July 9, 2026, 8:07 AM IST
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump claims Iran 'begging for deal' after US launches fresh spate of strikes; Iran says Hormuz reopening depends on Tehran's terms
'China trying to take over Panama Canal': Trump says US won't let it happen, reacts to birthright citizenship ruling(Photo Credit: x.com/WhiteHouse

US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that Iran had contacted the United States after the latest US airstrikes and was looking to restart talks. He said Tehran was “begging for a deal” but questioned whether it would keep its promises. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump said Iran had reached out following Washington’s recent military action. “Iran called a while ago. They want to make a deal so badly. I just don’t know if they are worthy. I don’t know if they are going to honour the deal. That’s the problem,” Trump said.

On Wednesday, Trump ordered fresh strikes on Iran and warned that the US would respond with “much worse” if Tehran continued attacking ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest oil shipping routes.

Read more: US strikes Iran again; Trump warns of tougher response, says 'Will get much worse'

Trump warned that US military action against Iran would intensify if Tehran continued attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz, shortly after Washington launched a second consecutive night of strikes across Iran. “This is in retribution for yesterday’s bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform alongside an image appearing to show a US strike on a site in Iran.

According to Iran’s official news agency IRNA, warplanes were heard over Kish Island, while explosions rocked the port cities of Bandar Abbas, Konarak and Chabahar. Parts of Chabahar also reported power cuts following the strikes.

Follow updates here:

  • Jul 9, 2026 8:26 AM IST

    US-Iran war LIVE: Iran vows ‘hard slap’ after US strikes, warns America to wait

    Iran has vowed to retaliate after the latest US strikes, with a senior Iranian lawmaker warning that the country would deliver a “hard slap” to America.

    On Wednesday, Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said Iran would respond strongly to the attacks.

    In a post on X, Rezaei said the late Ali Khamenei had taught Iranians “not to fear America” and urged people to “wait for the hard slap by Iranians.”

  • Jul 9, 2026 8:16 AM IST

    US-Iran War LIVE: Iran says Hormuz will open only on Tehran’s terms after US-Iran strikes

    Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said on Thursday that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen only under “Iranian arrangements” after Tehran and Washington exchanged strikes across the Middle East.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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