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US-Iran war LIVE: Trump claims Iran ‘begging for deal’ after US launches fresh spate of strikes; Iran says Hormuz reopening depends on Tehran’s terms

Trump ordered fresh strikes on Iran on July 8 and warned that the US would respond with "much worse" if Tehran continued attacking ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil shipping routes.

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US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that Iran had contacted the United States after the latest US airstrikes and was looking to restart talks. He said Tehran was “begging for a deal” but questioned whether it would keep its promises. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump said Iran had reached out following Washington’s recent military action. “Iran called a while ago. They want to make a deal so badly. I just don’t know if they are worthy. I don’t know if they are going to honour the deal. That’s the problem,” Trump said.

On Wednesday, Trump ordered fresh strikes on Iran and warned that the US would respond with “much worse” if Tehran continued attacking ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest oil shipping routes.

Trump warned that US military action against Iran would intensify if Tehran continued attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz, shortly after Washington launched a second consecutive night of strikes across Iran. “This is in retribution for yesterday’s bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform alongside an image appearing to show a US strike on a site in Iran.

According to Iran’s official news agency IRNA, warplanes were heard over Kish Island, while explosions rocked the port cities of Bandar Abbas, Konarak and Chabahar. Parts of Chabahar also reported power cuts following the strikes.