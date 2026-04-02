Home

News

US-Iran War: Putin offers mediation amid rising tensions in West Asia; Russias big move EXPLAINED

US-Iran War: Putin offers mediation amid rising tensions in West Asia; Russia’s big move EXPLAINED

Russia offers mediation to solve the West Asian conflict. Scroll down to read details.

US-Iran War: Putin offers mediation amid rising tensions in West Asia; Russia's big move EXPLAINED (AI-generated Image)

Iran-US War: The conflict between the United States and Israel on one side against Iran is continuously escalating. In the latest development, Russia has now stepped in to offer mediation regarding the peace talks. This comes at a time when the tensions in West Asia are rising continuously. The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has now called for a quick end to the fighting between the United States and Iran.

Russia offers mediation to help restore peace

According to the Russian state media, President Vladimir Putin has been in constant contact with the leaders and is closely looking at the situation. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is willing to play its role if required. He said, “If our services are required, we are ready to help move the situation towards peace,” highlighting the desire of Russia to act as a mediator between the countries in solving their issues.

What does Iran want?

Iran has made its stance clear by mentioning what it wants to agree on the ceasefire front. Speaking to TASS, the Iranian representative, Kazem Jalali, offered Russia four major conditions. They are:

Complete stop to all types of attacks and military action

Strong guarantees that such attacks will not happen again in future

Complete compensation for the destruction and damage caused in war

Respect for the authority of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz

“It should be emphasised that any initiative or proposed plan to achieve peace and a lasting ceasefire requires considering the realities on the ground and fulfilling these legal and political conditions and requirements,” Iranian envoy Kazem Jalali told TASS.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Is Russia supporting Iran?

The reports from the US state media are confirming that Russia may be helping Iran in the war by sharing its intelligence about US bases in the region of the Gulf. Alongside this, the reports are suggesting that Russia has also provided drone technology to Iran during the time of conflict. However, the Kremlin has denied all such allegations against Russia and clearly labelled them as “fake news”.

Now that Russia has offered to act as a mediator for settling the tensions between the United States and Iran, the major focus has slightly changed. Now, the outlook is at the possibility of the diplomatic talks.

The situation so far is intensifying between the United States and Iran. This conflict has led to global disruptions and a strong impact on the Strait of Hormuz.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.