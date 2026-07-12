US-Iran war: Projectiles hit Iran’s Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas in fresh escalation

The United States launched fresh strikes at Iran’s Qeshm Island along with Bandar Abbas on Sunday, reported news agency AFP. However, no casualties have been reported.
More than 10 projectiles struck Qeshm in the Strait of Hormuz today as hostilities between Tehran and Washington resumed after the collapse of the peace deal.
“Between 10 to 11 enemy projectiles have struck Qeshm Island since Sunday afternoon,” Hossein Amir Teymouri, governor of Qeshm township, told the IRNA state news agency, adding that “all of the targets were military” and that there had been no casualties.
This is a developing story.
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