US-Iran war: Projectiles hit Iran’s Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas in fresh escalation

US has launched fresh missile attacks on Iran's Qeshm Island as well as port city Bandar Abbas on Sunday. This comes after ceasefire talks between the two nations failed.

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A projectile was fired during the third wave of strikes against Iran this week, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM). Image Credit: Screengrab @CENTCOM/X

The United States launched fresh strikes at Iran’s Qeshm Island along with Bandar Abbas on Sunday, reported news agency AFP. However, no casualties have been reported.

More than 10 projectiles struck Qeshm in the Strait of Hormuz today as hostilities between Tehran and Washington resumed after the collapse of the peace deal.

“Between 10 to 11 enemy projectiles have struck Qeshm Island since Sunday afternoon,” Hossein Amir Teymouri, governor of Qeshm township, told the IRNA state news agency, adding that “all of the targets were military” and that there had been no casualties.

This is a developing story.