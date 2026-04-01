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US-Iran war to end soon? Trump drops big hint, says exit could take place within ​two weeks

US-Iran war to end soon? Trump drops big hint, says ‘exit could take place within ​two weeks’

Will US-Iran war end soon? Trump makes big statement. Read what he said.

Amid the ongoing US-Iran war, fuel costs in the US have spiked, with the national average for a gallon officially surpassing USD 4 on Tuesday for the first time in over three years. The conflict has now entered its fifth week. During this war, several top Iranian leaders have died, including Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that the U.S. could ​end its military campaign against Iran within ‌two to three weeks. While speaking to the reporters in the White House’s Oval Office, Trump stated, “We’ll be leaving very soon.” He stated that American troops may withdraw from Iran within the “next two, maybe two weeks, maybe ⁠three.”

Is this the final phase of the US-Iran conflict?

With this declaration, it marks the clearest indication from Trump yet to end a month-long war that has shifted the dynamics of the Middle East, impacted global energy market supply chains, and altered the direction of the Republican’s presidency. Furthermore, Trump stated that Iran isn’t required to reach an agreement with Washington to conclude their conflict.

“Iran doesn’t have to make a deal, no,” he said when asked if successful diplomacy was a prerequisite to ​the U.S. ​winding down ⁠the conflict. “No, they don’t have to make a deal with me.” When asked if successful diplomacy would have to take place before the U.S. could begin winding down its operations against Iran, he replied, “Iran doesn’t have to make a deal, no.”

Could a sudden US exit reshape Middle East geopolitics?

To conclude hostilities with Iran, he states the only condition is that they have to be “put into the stone age” and not be able to get nuclear weapons any time soon. Speaking at the White House in response to questions about rising oil and gas prices, Trump stated his priority is to exit Iran, adding that the U.S. will do so very soon. He also claimed that once American forces leave Iran, oil and gas prices will drop sharply. Donald Trump also reiterated his call for countries to secure their own oil supplies by heading to the Strait of Hormuz themselves, after many allies declined U.S. requests for military assistance to restore tanker traffic.

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Will the Strait of Hormuz reopen after US forces leave?

Trump stated, “If France or some other country wants to get oil or gas, they’ll go up through the Hormuz Strait, they’ll go right up there, and they’ll be able to fend for themselves.”

He added, “What happens with the Strait we’re not going to have anything to do with, because these countries, China, China will go up and they’ll fuel up their beautiful ships… and they’ll take care of themselves. There’s no reason for us to do it.”

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