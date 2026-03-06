US, Israel attack Iran: Donald Trump claims Tehran sought to ‘make a deal,’ says it’s ‘little bit late’

Home

Donald Trump on Thursday said that Tehran has reached out to Washington asking "how to make a deal".

Washington DC: Amid the escalating conflict with Iran, United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) claimed that Tehran has reached out to Washington seeking a deal but stated that the request by the Middle East country has come ‘a little bit late’ as his country’s intention is ‘to fight more than they do’. He further stated that the US military is working closely with Israeli forces, destroying Tehran’s missile and drone capabilities ‘every single hour’.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

Speaking at an event with the Inter Miami soccer team, Trump said, “They [Iran] are calling; they are saying, ‘How do we make a deal?’ I said, ‘You are being a little bit late.’ Now we want to fight more than they do.”

Inter Miami, along with captain Lionel Messi, visited the White House after winning the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup, the first title in the club’s history.

Trump added that Iranian missile and drone infrastructure had been heavily targeted in ongoing Operation Epic Fury.

“The United States military, together with the wonderful Israeli partners, continues to demolish the enemy far ahead of schedule and at levels that people have never seen before. We are destroying more of Iran’s missiles and drone capability every single hour,” he said.

Iran’s Air Force, Navy Suffered Major Damage

Trump claimed that Iran’s Air Force and Navy had suffered extensive damage.

“They don’t know what is happening… Their Navy is gone, 24 ships in three days… Their anti-aircraft weapons are gone, so they have no Air Force… All of their aeroplanes are gone… their communications are gone, missiles are gone, launchers are gone, about 60 per cent and 64 per cent, respectively,,” he said.

Trump also warned the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, military, to lay down their arms or they will be killed.

“I’m once again calling on all members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the military, and the police to lay down their arms. They are only going to be killed. And now is the time to stand up for the Iranian people and help take back your country,” he said.

Immunity Offered to Those Willing to Surrender

The US President offered immunity to those willing to surrender and cooperate. “Accept immunity; we will give you immunity, or you will face absolutely guaranteed death,” he warned.

Trump further urged Iranian diplomats stationed abroad to seek asylum and assist in shaping what he described as a new future for the country. “We also urge Iranian diplomats around the world to request asylum and to help us shape a new and better Iran with great potential,” he said.

“The United States will ensure that whoever leads the country next, Iran will not threaten America or its neighbours,” Trump added.

Donald Trump’s statement has come when tensions have risen in West Asia following a joint US-Israel military strike on Iran on February 28. The airstrikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other political and military figures.

In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone attacks targeting US military bases in Arab countries.

(with ANI Inputs)

