US–Israel–Iran war escalates: Flights cancelled, oil prices surge and Indian workers in Gulf face uncertainty

The escalating US–Israel–Iran conflict is disrupting global flights, tourism, oil markets and migrant workers in the Gulf, creating economic uncertainty and travel chaos across continents.

With the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran already sending shockwaves throughout West Asia, multiple countries including India have been hit by disruptions in air travel with uncertainty looming over when flights could resume.

Flight cancellations galore: Airports forced to suspend operations

Airports across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Kuwait were shut down earlier this month after United States forces killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Passengers have been hit hard with flight disruptions across major airlines including Emirates airlines, Etihad Airways and Qatar airlines.

Operations resumed today, however there is limited clarity over when flight services will resume to normalcy.

Flight cancellations leaving passengers stranded

“In many cases air tickets prices have shot up to double the normal fare. Passengers who were booked on Emirates flights that have now been diverted will be re-accommodated on new flights with travel via alternative routings,” Emirates airlines said in a statement.

“However, if passengers choose not to travel, a refund will be issued,” the statement added.

“This is worst disruption since the pandemic times”, quoted by GulfNews

Flight cancellations impact travel plans across the world

Across the world, travel companies are warning people to expect flight cancellations due to risk to passenger safety. As airlines cancel flights to and from the Gulf region, travel to Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia from India could also see major disruptions with countries including India rerouting flights around Iranian airspace.

Oil prices surge; Stock markets tumble

Oil prices have also soared in response to the conflict with West Asian countries including India increasingly looking for alternate routes for shipments. As tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is disrupted, approximately 20% of the world’s oil supply flows through the strait.

Stock markets have also taken a beating with travel stocks taking the hardest hit. Defence stocks and energy are also seeing increased interest from traders.

Indian workers in Gulf countries worried about safety

Millions of workers from India currently working in Gulf countries have expressed concerns about their safety as several South Asians were reported to be among the 11 killed in the US airstrike that targeted General Soleimani.

According to reports, officials from the Uttar Pradesh government are keeping tabs on at least 15 civilians from the state believed to be stranded in Iran, Bahrain and the UAE.

Both the Indian government as well as the governments of several states have urged family members to register their workers with the respective embassies and contact helplines if they are unable to reach their family members.

Irrespective of how long the no-fly zones around Iran and neighboring countries last, the conflict is already impacting millions of travelers, workers, and businesses across the world.

Irrespective of how long the no-fly zones around Iran and neighboring countries last, the conflict is already impacting millions of travelers, workers, and businesses across the world.