US, Israel planning to bombard energy-related targets in Iran, Trump yet to give final approval: Report

The US and Israel are reportedly preparing a major offensive targeting Iran's energy infrastructure, but the operation remains on hold as President Donald Trump has yet to give final approval. Read details here.

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US, Israel planning to bombard energy-related targets in Iran: Report(Photo Credit: X@WhiteHouse)

The conflict between the US and Iran has continued to escalate, with both sides carrying out fresh military strikes and retaliatory attacks, raising fears of a wider regional war. The prolonged hostilities have also heightened concerns over global oil supplies, maritime security, and stability in the Middle East. At 10 p.m. ET on July 29, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) launched a heavy wave of strikes on Iranian targets in response to missile attacks attempted by Iran against U.S. forces a day earlier. The operation marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two countries. Meanwhile, according to a report by Axios, US President Donald Trump is considering launching air strikes against Iran’s energy infrastructure within days in an attempt to compel Tehran to accept Washington’s ceasefire terms. According to ​sources cited by CBS, US President Donald ​Trump has yet to give the final go-ahead for the ​strikes.

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What is the latest development in the US-Iran conflict?

According to Axios, citing an American official, President Trump has not made a final decision on the matter, but discussions within his administration concentrate on attacks aimed at the Iranian energy infrastructure and utilities. Axios also states that the planned attacks come as part of the operation to increase the pressure on Iran, amidst ongoing ceasefire negotiations. Axios further reported that Israel could join the operation, marking its first direct participation in strikes on Iran in several weeks.

What could happen if the strikes are approved?

The report states that such actions taken together could lead to renewed missile strikes from Iran against Israel. US officials suggested that Iran has become “very aggressive” lately, especially after the recent attacks launched against American troops in the area. The developments align with a Wall Street Journal report stating that President Trump has ordered preparations for a renewed military campaign to pressure Tehran into surrendering, with potential operations launching as early as this weekend.

Besides, CBS News reported that the US and Israel have been coordinating potential joint air strikes against energy-related targets, including petroleum refineries and power plants. The network reported that President Trump has not granted final authorisation for the campaign, adding that several White House aides raised objections during a Cabinet meeting.

Could the planned attacks trigger a wider war in the Middle East?

The media reports come days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held discussions in Washington with President Trump and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. President Trump also appeared to signal impending military action during remarks at Camp David earlier today.

Also Read: Trump threatens to hit Iran ‘very hard’, warns China against selling weapons to Tehran

“We’ll be hitting them very hard and, you know, at some point they’re going to say, ‘We just can’t take it anymore’,” he said. The United States President has issued a series of warnings referring to serious Iranian targets during the current conflict, stating last week that he would destroy bridges or power plants if commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz continued to come under attack. The military confrontation between Iran, Israel, and the USA has lasted for over 5 months, with limited indication of de-escalation as opposing sides maintain retaliatory actions alongside ongoing diplomatic negotiations.