Home

News

US and Israel planning to send special forces to Iran to seize its uranium and all nuclear material: Reports

US and Israel planning to send special forces to Iran to seize its uranium and all nuclear material: Reports

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) may also be included.

This mission is likely to include nuclear scientists along with special forces. (Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: The US and Israel have begun discussing a specific military option to seize Iran’s highly enriched uranium. In the future, both countries may consider sending special forces into Iran. The mission’s objective will be to seize the approximately 450 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium Iran possesses.

US and Israel consider this a major threat

US President Donald Trump has already made it clear that Iran will not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons under any circumstances. Experts say that uranium enriched to 60% can be raised to 90% in a very short time, the level required for nuclear weapons. This is why the US and Israel consider this stockpile a major threat.

Details of operation

Axios, an American media outlet, has reported, citing sources, that if this mission is launched, US or Israeli troops may have to land directly on Iranian soil. They will have to reach the heavily guarded underground nuclear facilities and seize the uranium stored there. However, it is not yet clear whether this operation will be carried out by the US, Israel, or both.

When will the special operation be carried out?

It is being reported that this step will be taken only when both countries are confident that the Iranian military will not pose a significant threat to the troops involved in this mission. This means that the operation will only take place when the situation on the ground is somewhat under control. According to reports, during a recent congressional briefing, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, when asked about securing Iran’s enriched uranium, said that ultimately someone will have to go there and obtain it.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What will the special forces do after entering Iran?

An Israeli defense official also stated that the Trump administration is seriously considering the option of sending special operations units to Iran for specific military missions. According to a US official, two possibilities have been discussed for this mission. The first option is to remove the uranium completely from Iran. Another option is to send nuclear experts to the site and reduce its enrichment capacity there.

This mission is likely to include nuclear scientists along with special forces. Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) may also be included. Officials say there are no plans to deploy large-scale ground forces. This will not be a major war-like operation, but rather small and highly precise special operations missions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.