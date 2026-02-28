Home

News

US‑Israel Strike on Iran: Who is Ali Larijani, Khameneis most trusted adviser to Irans succession plan

US‑Israel Strike on Iran: Who is Ali Larijani, Khamenei’s most trusted adviser to Iran’s succession plan

US President Donald Trump on Saturday called on the Iranian people to take over the government.

The United States and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran on Saturday, significantly intensifying tensions in the Middle East. The development raises concerns of a widening confrontation that could have far-reaching geopolitical and economic consequences. Confirming the US’s role, President Donald Trump took to the Truth Social platform and stated that the United States had initiated “major combat operations in Iran”.

Who is Ali Larijani, and why is he important in Iran?

Israel’s Defence Minister confirmed that the country had attacked Iran. Massive explosions were reported in Tehran, with local media saying several missiles struck areas along University Street and in the Jomhouri district of the Iranian capital.

When did Ali Larijani become the key figure in Iran’s succession plan?

Thick smoke was seen rising near Pasteur Street, which houses key government buildings. The escalation of events has prompted quick political and defensive responses from Tehran’s leaders. Previously, the Trump administration expressed readiness to use military force against Iran due to involvement in nuclear and regional aggression and openly stated that all options were available concerning possible military intervention against Iran’s nuclear program.

In response, the Iranians have publicly stated they will respond if further escalation occurs. In an effort to prepare for the possibility of war, Supreme Leader Khamenei has, according to the media reports, placed the responsibility of preparing for war upon senior official Ali Larijani to assure the protection and continued operation of Iran’s political institutions.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Read More: ‘Lay down arms or face death’: Trump’s big warning to Ayatollah Khamenei, demands regime change

Ali Larijani, aged 67, is the head of the Supreme National Security Council, which is charged with coordinating Iranian strategy in both its defence and foreign policies. He was a founding member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and he has served in many prominent positions, such as Speaker of Parliament and Chief of Staff to the Supreme Leader. In addition to these roles, he is also reportedly responsible for coordinating further air strikes in response to the current conflict, dealing with internal security challenges, and addressing potential threats to the country’s leadership.

Read More: Where does India stand as Afghanistan-Pakistan cross-border clashes intensify? US, China, Saudi to…

Larijani’s second term as head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) began in August 2025 by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, with Khamenei’s approval. This indicates how significant Larijani’s role is within the Iranian security and foreign policy establishment He is currently the most senior advisor to Khamenei and is the operational chief of operations for Khamenei’s Iran, and his authority has been expanded due to increased tensions with both the US and Israel.

(With agencies inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.