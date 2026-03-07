Home

Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as US approves Emergency 150 million dollars weapons deal for Israel

The United States approves a $150 million emergency weapons sale to Israel amid escalating tensions with Iran, fast-tracking military support as the conflict raises fears of a wider Middle East war.

The United States announced on Friday that it would sell Israel more than $150 million in military weapons through an emergency waiver process. Washington officials cited Jerusalem’s need to maintain its defense posture during its conflict with Iran as justification for approving the package. The announcement comes amid a recent spike in violence between Israel, Iran, and their proxies in recent weeks.

US State Department officials approved the sale after exerting emergency authority that waives the typical congressional review process. While officials can employ such exemptions, they typically do so in cases of pressing national security interests.

Emergency Waiver Provides Israel With Additional Weapons

Included in the deal are some 12,000 BLU-110 1,000-pound bomb bodies, officials told reporters. Other weapons support equipment is also included in the sale. Bomb bodies are empty casings that are often used to build completed guided bombs that can be fired from fighter jets at ground targets.

US officials said the weapons would ensure that Israel had the munitions necessary to “sustain its defense posture” during the crisis with Iran and address “contingency threats” in the region. The Texas-based defense contractor Repkon USA will reportedly be providing the weapons for the sale.

Congress Concerned Over Emergency Approval

Congressional leaders in Washington raised concerns over the emergency approval of the weapons sale, even as the Biden administration maintained the move was necessary.

Lawmakers are typically given the chance to review significant arms sales before they are authorized. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the move, telling lawmakers that Israel needed the support “right now” because of the ongoing hostilities. Rubio said the decision was made to expedite the process given Iran’s increased aggression in the Middle East.

“This situation requires us to act with urgency to ensure Israel has the means to defend itself,” Rubio said in a statement.

Many lawmakers said waiving congressional review sets a dangerous precedent by circumventing transparency in weapons deals.

Israel and Iran Fight Escalates

The authorization follows a joint US-Israel attack on Iran that began earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported. More than a dozen alleged Iranian military sites were struck in late February as part of the retaliatory operation.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged further action against Iran should groups like Hamas attack Israeli territory again. The United States has also reportedly green-lighted “potential responses” by Israel should Iran continue to retaliate, Reuters reported.

Conflict between Israel and Iran has already killed dozens on both sides and drawn in neighboring countries and militias in the region. Tensions are rising as fears of a wider war materialize.

US, Israel Are Longtime Allies

Israel is among Washington’s closest allies in the Middle East and has benefited from billions of dollars in military aid from the US. In addition to arms sales, the two countries cooperate on defense research and hold numerous security agreements. With tensions rising between the longtime partners and Iran, some lawmakers are concerned that a larger conflict may be coming to a boil.

