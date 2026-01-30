Home

US issues BIG warning to Iran on nuclear issue: Pete Hegseth signals Donald Trump has military options ready

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has issued a warning to Iran and underscored President Donald Trump's forceful military stance during a Cabinet meeting.

Washington, DC: Amid the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, Washington on Thursday (local time) has again issued a stringent warning to Tehran against pursuing nuclear weapons. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated that America is fully prepared to act under President Donald Trump’s orders. Hegseth’s remarks came at a time when the US continues to deploy warships and fighter jets across the Middle East.

“They should not pursue nuclear capabilities, and we will be prepared to deliver whatever this president expects of the War Department,” he said.

The US Secretary of War boast about American military power pointing to the recent capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. He termed the operation as unparalleled in scale and execution.

“No other military in the world could have executed the most sophisticated, powerful raid — not just in American history — I would say in world history,” Hegseth said.

He added that this feat demonstrated the unique empowerment given to US forces under the current administration: “No other president would have been willing to empower those warriors that way.”

Hegseth said such high-profile operations are intended to send a clear message about the US resolve globally.

“That sends a message to every capital around the world that when President Trump speaks, he means business,” he added, stating that the War Department is “reestablishing deterrence” after years of perceived strategic ambiguity.

Turning back to Iran, Hegseth referenced Operation Midnight Hammer, the Trump-ordered series of strikes against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, as evidence of the administration’s commitment to preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“We’re having to rebuild how our enemies perceive us,” he said.

“And when President Trump said, ‘We’re not getting a nuclear Iran — you won’t have a nuclear bomb,’ he meant it,” reinforcing the administration’s zero-tolerance stance on Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Hegseth’s remarks came at the time when US continues to deploy its naval and air power in the Middle East. This recent development has ignited speculation that US could take military action against Iran.

This military presence has included the deployment of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln to the region, a move President Trump described as part of a “massive Armada is heading to Iran.”

