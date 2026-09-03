US issues fresh warning after PM Modi-Masoud Pezeshkian meet; ‘no country should create ways for Iran to…’

The warning comes as the Donald Trump administration has stepped up pressure on Iran's economy. The US has cautioned countries and businesses that continuing certain dealings with Tehran could expose them to secondary sanctions.

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US issues fresh warning after PM Modi-Masoud Pezeshkian meet; 'no country should create ways for Iran to...' (Image: PTI)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned India and other countries against helping Iran bypass US sanctions or supporting activities that could provide Tehran with a source of income. His comments came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Rubio was speaking to Brian Kilmeade on The Brian Kilmeade Show when he was asked about the meeting and whether India was working on a new trade arrangement with Iran.

Rubio said he was not aware of any trade deal between India and Iran. At the same time, he acknowledged that countries are free to decide their own foreign policy and maintain relations with other nations, including Iran.

However, he stressed that Washington would take action if such relations were used to help Iran get around American sanctions.

The warning comes as the Donald Trump administration has stepped up pressure on Iran’s economy. The US has cautioned countries and businesses that continuing certain dealings with Tehran could expose them to secondary sanctions.

“No country should be out there helping them create mechanisms by which they can generate revenue that they will then use to sponsor terrorism and try to build a nuclear weapon,” Rubio said. “And if countries decide to do that, then we’re going to have to sanction them too,” he added.

His comments come as India maintains diplomatic and economic ties with Iran while also engaging with the US amid the wider war in West Asia.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had announced a new campaign against Iran on August 24, calling it “Operation Economic Outcast”. He described the move as an “economic D-Day” aimed at cutting off the remaining sources of money available to Tehran.

Rubio said the US was aware that several countries continue to have diplomatic and other contacts with Iran. He also pointed out that Washington itself has held discussions with representatives of the Iranian government in the past.

However, he said there was an important difference between maintaining contact with Iran and helping the country avoid sanctions.

Rubio said the US believes no country should create ways for Iran to earn money that Washington says could be used to support terrorism or advance its nuclear programme.

He added that countries choosing to help Iran evade US sanctions could themselves face sanctions from Washington.

Modi-Pezeshkian meeting in Bishkek

Rubio’s warning came shortly after PM Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek.

During their meeting, the two leaders reviewed India-Iran ties and discussed ways to increase and broaden bilateral trade. They also spoke about the ongoing conflict in West Asia, along with concerns over the safety of commercial vessels and seafarers in the region.

After the meeting, PM Modi said India remained committed to strengthening its long-standing relationship with Iran. He also stressed the need to expand trade between the two countries and explore new areas of cooperation.

The Prime Minister said the regional situation was also discussed and reaffirmed India’s support for efforts aimed at bringing lasting peace to West Asia.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi expressed concern over the rising tensions in the region. He reiterated India’s position that conflicts and differences should be resolved through dialogue and diplomatic efforts rather than escalation.