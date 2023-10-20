US Issues Worldwide Travel Advisory For Its Citizens Abroad; Check Latest Guidelines

The alert advises U.S. citizens to "exercise increased caution" due to "the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests."

Washington: The U.S. State Department issued a “worldwide caution” alert on Thursday for U.S. citizens overseas amid increased tension over the Israel-Hamas war. The alert advises U.S. citizens to “exercise increased caution” due to “the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests.”

“Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” it said.

The department also told Americans overseas to “stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.” At that time, U.S. officials warned “supporters of al- Qa’ida, or its affiliated terrorist organizations, may seek to attack U.S. facilities, personnel, or citizens.”

The last time the department issued such a warning was in August 2022, following the counterterrorism strike in Afghanistan that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

US Worldwide travel advisory, latest guidelines

Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists. Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive information and alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency overseas. Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.

Since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, the U.S. State Department has raised the advisory level for travel in Israel and the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. On Thursday, the department issued a “do not travel” alert for Lebanon, which borders Israel to the north.

“Due to the unpredictable security situation in Lebanon, the Department of State has authorized the voluntary departure of family members of U.S. government personnel and some non-emergency personnel on a case-by-case basis from U.S. Embassy Beirut,” read the advisory as per the official website of the US Embassy in Lebanon.

US Travel Advisory for Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza

Check the most recent Alerts at the Embassy website for the latest information on travel in all of these areas.

Maintain a high degree of situational awareness and exercise caution at all times, especially at checkpoints and other areas with a significant presence of security forces.

Avoid demonstrations and crowds.

Follow the instructions of security and emergency response officials.

Beware of and report suspicious activities, including unattended items, to local police.

Learn the location of the nearest bomb shelter or other hardened shelter. Download the Home Front

Command Red Alert application for mobile devices to receive real time alerts for rocket attacks.

Obtain comprehensive travel medical insurance that includes medical evacuation prior to travel. Most travel insurance packages do not cover mental health related illnesses/care.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.

Review the Country Security Report for Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza.

Prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist

Tensions between Israel and Hamas have reached peak levels after a misfired rocket hit a hospital and reportedly killed nearly 300 Palestinians. However, there is no official evidence about who fired the rocket. The incident has sparked outrage among anti-Israel voices around the world, leading to violent protests as well.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has announced a massive humanitarian aid to war-torn Paslestine during his seven hour first ever visit by an American President to Tel Aviv, hailed as a humanitarian breakthrough but hurdles remain in reaching the aid to Palestinians in dire need.

President Biden said Egypt would allow up to 20 trucks with aid through the Rafah border crossing into Gaza.

Read more on Latest US News on India.com.

