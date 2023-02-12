Home

US Jet Shoots Down Another ‘Unidentified Object’ Over Canada

A US F-22 fighter jet shot down an "unidentified object" over Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Trudeau confirmed that the "unidentified object" was flying high over the Yukon and on his order it was shot down.

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday said that a US F-22 fighter jet shot down an “unidentified object”. Trudeau confirmed that the “unidentified object” was flying high over the Yukon and on his order it was shot down.

“I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled, and a US F-22 successfully fired at the object,” Trudeau tweeted.

“I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America,” Trudeau said in another post.

I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 11, 2023

The latest strike comes in less than a week after a US military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on orders from President Joe Biden.

