New Delhi: In yet another setback, a federal judge on Sunday blocked US President Donald Trump's orders to ban popular video making app TikTok from the country's app store. This is the second time that the TikTok ban has been delayed as Trump initially 'gave a blessing' to the company's US deal with Oracle and Walmart.

Although the popular app was set to be effectively banned from Sunday night, US District Judge Carl J Nicholas filed a motion against it citing that the ban "was a largely a unilateral decision with very little opportunity for plaintiffs to be heard".

While granting injunction for a part of TikTok ban, the judge held up its second aspect from coming into effect till November 12 questioning whether the ByteDance product had been given enough opportunity to defend itself against Trump administration's orders.

The US President has been fervently trying to curb Chinese mobile apps, however, his efforts seem to have been restricted repeatedly. Last week, a federal magistrate blocked the proposed removal of the WeChat app from US app store citing First Amendment issues.

Earlier this month, the US government announced that it will bar people from downloading Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat due to concerns over “national security” and “any provision of service to distribute or maintain the WeChat or TikTok mobile applications, constituent code, or application updates through an online mobile application store in the U.S. will be prohibited”.