Home

News

US KC-135 refuelling aircraft crashes in western Iraq: Amid Iran war, CENTCOM makes big announcement, says rescue mission ongoing

‘US KC-135 refuelling aircraft crashes in western Iraq’: Amid Iran war, CENTCOM makes big announcement, says rescue mission ongoing

The United States has struck about 6,000 targets in Iran and damaged or destroyed more than 90 Iranian vessels, including over 60 ships.

As tensions and military clashes between the United States and Iran continue to escalate in the Middle East, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday (local time) confirmed the loss of a US Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling aircraft over Iraq while supporting military operations. According to a CENTCOM press release, the incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury. “Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, while the second aircraft was able to land safely,” the release said. At present, the rescue operations are underway. No information is also available on how many people were on board the aircraft, or whether there were any casualties or survivors.

What happened to the US refuelling aircraft in western Iraq?

“This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire,” CENTCOM posted on X. Authorities added that rescue efforts are currently underway.”More information will be made available as the situation develops. We ask for continued patience to gather additional details and provide clarity for the families of service members,” the release said.

Where did the US KC-135 aircraft crash during the military operation?

The statement comes amid rising tensions in West Asia following joint US-Israeli military operations that resulted in the killing of Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on February 28. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, disrupting key shipping routes and affecting global energy markets.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The United States has struck about 6,000 targets in Iran and damaged or destroyed more than 90 Iranian vessels, including over 60 ships and at least 30 minelayers, as part of the ongoing Operation Epic Fury, according to an official U.S. military fact sheet released on Wednesday.

What did United States Central Command say about the crash?

The military campaign was launched at 1:15 a.m. on February 28 by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) at the direction of the President of the United States. According to the document, the operation is aimed at dismantling the Iranian regime’s military and security infrastructure.

How is the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran affecting military operations in the Middle East?

Meanwhile, as per an Al Jazeera report, at least 1,348 civilians have been killed. Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said the situation involving Iran was progressing “very rapidly” and praised the strength of the United States military. Speaking at the Women’s History Month event at the White House, the US president said American forces were performing strongly and suggested that current actions were addressing long-standing issues with Iran.”The situation with Iran is moving along very rapidly. It’s doing very well. Our military is unsurpassed. There’s never been anything like it. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it,” Trump said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.