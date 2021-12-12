Kentucky: After a devasting night of a swarm of tornadoes tearing a 200-mile path through the US Midwest and South, at least 100 people were feared dead in Kentucky, officials said on Saturday. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the collection of tornadoes was the most destructive in the state’s history. “The devastation is unlike anything I have seen in my life and I have trouble putting it into words,” Beshear said at a press conference. “It’s very likely going to be over 100 people lost here in Kentucky.”Also Read - More Than 70 Feared Dead After Tornado Hits US State of Kentucky, Says Governor Andy Beshear

Other than demolishing homes and levelling businesses, the tornadoes tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed an Amazon warehouse. Rescue teams sifted through the wreckage of the candle factory in Mayfield, where 110 people were working overnight Friday when the storm hit. Forty of them were rescued.

A terrifying video showed a large tornado whirling in Sacramento, Kentucky.

Video shows a large tornado whirling in Sacramento, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes tore through parts of the state, killing at least 70, the governor said. https://t.co/5JPmmoztiI pic.twitter.com/U50nPESXre — ABC News (@ABC) December 11, 2021

In Kentucky alone, 22 were confirmed dead by Saturday afternoon, including 11 in and around Bowling Green. But Beshear said upwards of 70 may have been killed when a twister touched down for more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) in his state and that the number of deaths could eventually exceed 100 across 10 or more counties.

The death toll of 36 across five states includes six people in Illinois, where an Amazon facility was hit; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed; and two in Missouri.

Rescue efforts were complicated because Mayfield’s main fire station and emergency services hub were also hit by the tornado.

A devastating, yet incredible, view from a drone in Bowling Green, Kentucky showing the path of destruction from a tornado. Video comes from @WHAS11 our @TEGNA affiliate in Louisville @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/eh7vDqB8P4 — Tom Hunsicker (@TomSportsWUSA9) December 11, 2021

Video and photos posted on social media showed brick buildings in downtown Mayfield flattened, with parked cars nearly buried under debris. The steeple on the historic Graves County courthouse was toppled and the nearby First United Methodist Church partially collapsed.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency disaster declaration for Kentucky on Saturday and pledged to support the affected states.

“I promise you, whatever is needed – whatever is needed – the federal government is going to find a way to provide it,” Biden said.