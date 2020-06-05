Washington: President Donald Trump on Friday suggested that the United States has made through the worst of Coronavirus pandemic, AFP reported. Also Read - Protesters in New York City Guarding Muslims as They Prayed Amid #BlackLivesMatter Paints Beautiful Picture of Unity

"We had the greatest economy in the history of the world. And that strength let us get through this horrible pandemic, largely through, I think we're doing really well," Trump was quoted as saying at a news briefing.

"We've made every decision correctly," Trump said in reference to his administration's handling of the pandemic.

According to worldometers.info, total Coronavirus cases in the country stand at 1,928,142. A total of 1,10,347 people have succumed to the infection.