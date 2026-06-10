US launches fresh attacks on Iran after Donald Trump vowed response to downing of Apache helicopter

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces began self-defence strikes against Iran in response to what it described as "unjustified Iranian aggression" following the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter.

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US launches fresh attacks on Iran after Donald Trump vowed response to downing of Apache helicopter | Image: X

Washington DC: The United States military on Wednesday began self-defence strikes against Iran in response to the downing of an Apache helicopter, describing it as ‘unjustified Iranian aggression.’ US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes were carried out on the Commander-in-Chief’s orders as a ‘proportional response’ to the incident.

US Central Command spoke to X and said, “U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began launching self-defence strikes against Iran at 5 p.m. ET today at the Commander in Chief’s direction, in response to yesterday’s downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression.”

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began launching self-defense strikes against Iran at 5 p.m. ET today at the Commander in Chief’s direction, in response to yesterday’s downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 9, 2026

Donald Trump Warned Of Response After Iranian Strike Downs US Apache Helicopter

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Iranian forces shot down a US Apache helicopter that was patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. He informed that both pilots were safe and warned that Washington would “respond” to the attack.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Remarks Came Amid Fresh Iran-Israel Strikes Targeting Key Military And Energy Sites

The US president’s remarks came amid a fresh escalation of strikes between Iran and Israel. These airstrikes included attacks on an Iranian petrochemical facility and reported targeting of Israeli military bases.

Iran Warns Foreign Forces Near Hormuz To Leave Or Face Risk

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a warning to foreign military forces that are operating near Strait of Hormuz. He said they should leave immediately or remain “at constant risk”.

“Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire. To reduce risk, best solution is for them to leave. We prefer the language of diplomacy but speak other languages too,” Araghchi said in a post on X.