US launches new wave of strikes on Iran for 7th night in row, Tehran threatens wider military offensive, says ‘No border will be safe’

The conflict began on February 28 when the United States and Israel carried out major strikes on Iran. In response, Iran effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz—a key shipping route through which a large share of the world's oil is transported

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US launches new wave of strikes on Iran for 7th night in row, Tehran threatens wider military offensive, says 'No border will be safe'

The United States and Iran exchanged fresh drone and missile attacks on Friday (local time), raising tensions further as a top Iranian military adviser warned that Tehran could launch stronger attacks if the US continues its military campaign. The US Central Command said on X that American forces carried out strikes on Iran for the seventh straight night, claiming the operations were aimed at weakening Iran’s military capabilities.

Iran, however, accused the US of attacking civilian facilities, including an airport, a railway station and two bridges. It also claimed to have targeted American military assets across the region in response.

Although US President Donald Trump had earlier warned of possible strikes on Iranian infrastructure, Washington has not officially confirmed carrying out such attacks.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced serious concern over the growing conflict, saying attacks on civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and urging restraint.

Meanwhile, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, warned that Iran would launch broader military operations if US strikes continue for another two or three days.

“Iran will no longer limit itself to retaliatory, like-for-like responses … and no political border will be safe,” Major General Mohsen Rezaei said, according to the Iranian news agency IRIB.

According to Iran’s state news agency IRIB, Rezaei said Tehran would stop limiting its response to equal retaliation and suggested that no political boundary would remain secure if the conflict escalates further.

The conflict began on February 28 when the United States and Israel carried out major strikes on Iran. In response, Iran effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz—a key shipping route through which a large share of the world’s oil is transported—and launched attacks on Israel and US targets across the Gulf region.

Majid Mousavi, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ aerospace force, said Iran would continue carrying out targeted strikes from different parts of the country until the United States stops its military operations against Iran’s southern coastal areas and locations near the Strait of Hormuz.