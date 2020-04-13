New Delhi: The United States of America, worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic in the world, reported nearly 1,514 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to more than 21,000, as reported by John Hopkins University on Sunday evening. Also Read - Equestrian Fouaad Mirza Says Tokyo Olympics Postponement Blessing in Disguise For Him

In order to contain the extent of community spread of the virus, the country’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) began random testing on some 10,000 people to diagnose how many with the infection went undetected. Also Read - Amid Lockdown, Sri Lanka Makes Cremation Compulsory For COVID-19 Deaths

According to NIH, the random antibody testing will help them measure the magnitude of the spread of COVID-19 and give them important clues on managing the infection. The tests will not only detect active patients of the disease but also those who have been affected by it in the past. Also Read - Pakistan Registers 386 New Coronavirus Cases as Death Toll Rises to 861

President Donald Trump faced huge criticism as he failed to contain the pandemic in time by announcing an early lockdown and reportedly even considered coronavirus to “wash over” the US.

Notably, the US overtook Italy as the country with the highest number of coronavirus deaths, and has infected more than half a million people across all 50 states. New York City, the financial capital of the world, emerged as the epicentre of coronavirus in the world with 8,627 deaths and more than 180,000 people testing positive.

As of now, all 50 states were declared disaster zones and more than 95 per cent of the country’s 330 million population are under stay-at-home order.