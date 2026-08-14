US loses large number of MQ-9 Reaper drones, crucial weapons in conflict with Iran; stockpile shrinks alarmingly

Alongside the Iran conflict, the supply of US weaponry to Ukraine has further strained American military stockpiles. There is now an urgent need to replenish drone and missile inventories; however, manufacturing new weaponry takes time. Consequently, the US faces the dual challenge of managing war expenses and restocking its arsenal.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/us-loses-large-number-mq-9-reaper-drones-crucial-weapons-conflict-with-iran-stockpile-shrinks-alarmingly-strait-of-hormuz-yemen-iraq-patriot-missiles-thaad-missiles-pete-hegseth-ukraine-8501857/ Copy

(File image)

New Delhi: The US has suffered significant losses of its MQ-9 Reaper drones during the ongoing conflict with Iran. According to US officials, at least 45 Reaper drones have been lost so far. This represents approximately 25 per cent of the total US Reaper drone fleet prior to the start of the conflict. These drones are utilised for both surveillance and strike missions. Depending on the configuration of sensors and weaponry, the cost of a single Reaper drone can range from $30 million to $50 million.

The value of these 45 lost drones could exceed $1.3 billion. However, not all drones were downed by enemy fire; according to a US official, some lost contact with their operators and subsequently crashed. The US has also contended with technical issues regarding the drones during the conflict.

Heavy Use of Reapers Near Hormuz

The US military made extensive use of Reaper drones near the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict with Iran. This maritime route is strategically vital and remains a major focal point of US-Iran tensions. Reaper drones are capable of conducting long-endurance surveillance and launching strikes when necessary.

They have relatively slow speeds and often fly at lower altitudes. Consequently, it can be easier for the Iranian military—and its allied groups in Yemen and Iraq—to target them.

How Many Reaper Drones Did the US Possess?

Before the conflict began, the US military held approximately 185 Reaper drones. Of these, 165 belonged to the Air Force and 20 to the Marine Corps. The Marine Corps has stated that it has not lost any of its Reaper drones.

In May, Air Force Lieutenant General David Tabor informed the US Senate that the US had about 135 Reaper drones remaining. At that time, he expressed concern regarding the ongoing loss of these drones. The US is now preparing to gradually phase out its ageing Reaper drones, planning to replace them with lower-cost armed drones capable of operating in swarms.

Depletion of Missile Stocks

The US has also utilised a vast number of missiles during the conflict with Iran. In the first month of the war alone, the US military deployed over 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles and more than 1,000 Patriot and THAAD missiles.

THAAD missiles are used to intercept enemy ballistic missiles. While the US currently has the capacity to manufacture a maximum of 96 THAAD interceptors annually, projections indicate a need for 857 interceptors next year and approximately 2,600 over the next five years.

The Challenge of Replenishing Weapon Stocks

To cover the costs of the Iran conflict and replenish weapon stocks, the US government is seeking an additional $67 billion budget from Congress. According to US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, war-related expenditures could reach approximately $37.5 billion by the end of September.

Alongside the Iran conflict, the supply of US weaponry to Ukraine has further strained American military stockpiles. There is now an urgent need to replenish drone and missile inventories; however, manufacturing new weaponry takes time. Consequently, the US faces the dual challenge of managing war expenses and restocking its arsenal.