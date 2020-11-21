New Delhi: At least eight people have been injured in a shooting at a US mall in Wisconsin on Friday. In a press release, the Wauwatosa Police Department said that gunman is still at large. Witnesses have described the suspect as a white man between 20 to 39 years old. Also Read - COVID-19: Over 1,200 People Fined For Not Wearing Masks in Noida, Greater Noida

"Wauwatosa Police Dispatch received calls reporting a shooting incident at Mayfair Mall…When emergency personnel arrived, the shooter was no longer on the scene," the release, adding that seven injured adults and one injured teenager were rushed to the hospital.

It further stated that the extent of the victims' injuries is unknown at this time.