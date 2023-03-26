Home

US Man Arrested For Opening Plane’s Exit Door Minutes Before Takeoff, Delays Flight by 3 Hours

New Delhi: Los Angeles Airport Police has arrested a man for allegedly opening an emergency exit door aboard a plane in the United States. The flight had to activate the emergency slide moments before it was set to take off. The incident took place on Saturday at the Los Angeles International Airport, according to a Fox News report.

The report further added that the passenger, wearing a striped red and navy blue sweater with black pants, rushed to the front of the plane while it was pushing away from the gate and asked the flight attendant, “What do I do now?”

The unidentified man was on a Delta Airlines flight which was heading toward Seattle.

The man was repeatedly asked by the flight attendant to sit down, but he ran from the Delta Air Lines flight attendant and went to the plane’s emergency exit doors, turned the latch, opened the door, and slid down the deployed emergency slide.

Eyewitness accounts said that the man jumped onto the back of a baggage cart, where luggage workers held him down until the airport police arrived at the scene.

According to CBS News, the airline in a statement said, “Delta flight 1714 operating from Los Angeles to Seattle returned to the gate due to an unruly passenger. The aircraft was holding to taxi for takeoff when the passenger exited the aircraft and was initially detained by Delta staff ahead of being arrested by local law enforcement.”

Separately, the Los Angeles Airport Police said that the FBI has been notified about the event. “Airport Police responded and detained the passenger for further investigation. Due to the circumstances, FBI was notified,” Los Angeles Airport Police told Fox News.

The passenger was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation, following the incident.

