‘I Just Put It Through’: US Man Drives Knife Through Telugu Student’s Head As He Found Him ‘Little Weird’

Accused, Jordan Andrade said the victim did not speak to him before the attack and did not approach him, but "someone" had told him the man was threatening, according to police.

Indiana: A 24-year-old Indian student was stabbed at a gym in the United States. The injured youth has been identified as Varun. The incident took place at a public gym in Valparaiso City of Indiana state. The police have taken the assailant named Jordan Andrade (24) into custody. The victim, Varun, a native of Khammam town of Telangana, was stabbed in the temple. He sustained a brainstem injury and was rushed to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, where he was reported to be in a very critical condition and was reportedly given a zero to 5% chance of survival.

The police said that they are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident. The accused told the police that Varun had planned to murder him and he carried out the attack to escape from him.

Accused said he found Varun ‘Weird’

Jordan Andrade said the victim did not speak to him before the attack and did not approach him, but Andrade said “someone” had told him the man was threatening, according to police.

Andrade, who had been detained at the club, said he had requested a massage that morning and walked into the massage room to find the other man, whom he did not know but found “a little weird,” The Times of Northwest Indiana quoted the police as saying.

Determining the other man posed a threat, Andrade said he made sure to react the “right way,” according to a charging document.

“Andrade then described (the man) as a threat to him so he, ‘just reacted,'” police said.

Andrade said he defended himself against the other man as a “defensive fighter” and “took him out” using the knife, police said.

“How did you use the knife?” police asked.

“Uh, I just put it through,” Andrade reportedly responded.

When asked what he put it through, Andrade replied, “I don’t even want to say it,” according to police. “It was in his head.”

Varun’s family seeks help

Varun Raj’s father Ramamurthy said they received the information that he was attacked while he was returning home from the gym. Varun Raj was doing MS and had also taken up a part-time job.

Ramamurthy, who works as a teacher in Mahabubabad district, met transport minister P. Ajay Kumar and requested help for the best medical treatment for his son.

Responding to a request for help, state minister for NRI affairs K.T. Rama Rao said the government would do its best to support Varun with the help of the Indian embassy and also Telangana NRI friends.

