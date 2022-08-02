Washington: One person died and several others were wounded during an outbreak of gunfire Monday night in Northeast Washington not far from Capitol Hill, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of F Street NE outside the Azeeze Bates apartment complex, Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said at a news conference Monday night. The five who were injured were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not known.Also Read - Gold Rates Today: Check Price of Yellow Metal in Your City on August 02, 2022

Contee said he did not know the reason for the shooting and that police did not know whether the men knew each other. He said there appeared to be a large group of people in the area when the shots were fired. Also Read - Al Qaeda Chief Ayman-Al-Zawahiri Killed In US Drone Strike, His Journey From Eye Surgeon To Becoming Most Wanted Terrorist

“We have people in our communities who have lost their sense of humanity,” Contee said. Also Read - Pakistani Army Helicopter with Top Commander, Senior Officers on Board Goes Missing

The site of the shooting is in the Kingman Park neighborhood near the northeastern edge of Capitol Hill. A neighbor, one of several gathered at the scene as ambulances lined the street, said she heard at least 15 gunshots.

Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Laura Gentile spent the evening talking with residents who live near the shooting.

“This is horrible,” Gentile said. “This is the worst that we’ve ever seen. People feel very unsafe.”

Contee asked that anyone with information call 202-727-9099.

The night of violence also included three other shootings, none of which were fatal. A woman was shot on Gainesville Street SE; a man was shot on Newton Place NW; and another man was shot on Oglethorpe Street NE, all within the space of a few hours, officials said.