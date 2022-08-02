Washington: One person died and several others were wounded during an outbreak of gunfire Monday night in Northeast Washington not far from Capitol Hill, authorities said. The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of F Street NE outside the Azeeze Bates apartment complex, Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said at a news conference Monday night. The five who were injured were taken to a hospital, however, their conditions were not known immediately.Also Read - Several People Shot Dead in 'Targeted' Shooting in Canadian Province of British Columbia

Contee said he did not know the reason for the shooting and that police did not know whether the men knew each other. He said there appeared to be a large group of people in the area when the shots were fired.

“We have people in our communities who have lost their sense of humanity,” Contee said.

The site of the shooting is in the Kingman Park neighborhood near the northeastern edge of Capitol Hill. A neighbor, one of several gathered at the scene as ambulances lined the street, said she heard at least 15 gunshots.

Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Laura Gentile spent the evening talking with residents who live near the shooting. “This is horrible,” Gentile said. “This is the worst that we’ve ever seen. People feel very unsafe.”

Contee asked that anyone with information call 202-727-9099.

With increasing incidents of gun violence in the United States, President Joe Biden had said that the US needs to ban assault weapons for the sake of protecting children and families or raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.

Furthermore, on June 22, a group of US lawmakers reached a much-awaited deal on a bipartisan gun safety bill after recent mass shooting incidents in Uvalde, Buffalo and Texas, that struck a nerve in the country.

The new bill aims to take firearms away from dangerous people and provide billions of dollars in new mental health funding. The bill does not ban assault-style rifles or significantly expand background-check requirements for gun purchases, but it gives states more resources to take guns away from dangerous individuals.