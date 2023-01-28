Home

Like India, US May Ban TikTok. Here’s Why

(Representational Image)

New Delhi: The US is planning to ban TikTok as the House of Foreign Affairs is likely to vote next month on a bill to block the Chinese popular social media app. This bill will give the White House the legal power to ban TikTok due to larger national security concerns.

A TikTok spokesperson told South China Morning Post that said a total ban of the app is a “piecemeal approach to national security and a piecemeal approach to broad industry issues like data security, privacy and online harms”.

“We hope that lawmakers will focus their energies on efforts to address those issues holistically, rather than pretending that banning a single service would solve any of the problems they’re concerned about or make Americans any safer,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Local administrations in 19 US states have already banned TikTok on government issued-devices. In 2020, India had banned TikTok and several other Chinese apps for allegedly sharing user data with China.

TikTok is currently negotiating a deal with the US Justice Department to resolve national security concerns. Previous, reports claimed that China-based ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, accessed data of at least two US journalists and a “small number” of other people connected to them.

In October last year, TikTok denied that it used specific location data to track certain US individuals, pushing back against a Forbes report that alleged the app was planning on carrying out such monitoring.