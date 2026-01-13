Trump may punish India further for doing business with Iran, here are the list of items which may be impacted

Home

US Tariff on Iran Trade Partners: The United States has announced a 25 percent tariff on countries trading with Iran. India is also one of Iran's major trading partners. India exports Basmati rice, tea, sugar, and other items to Iran. It also imports saffron, pistachios, almonds, and dry fruits like dates from Iran.

US President Donald Trump has announced a sweeping 25% tariff on any country that continues to trade with Iran, presenting India with a new economic and diplomatic challenge. The move directly targets Tehran’s key trading partners and could further strain New Delhi-Washington relations. Trump described the decision as final and decisive, presenting it as a pressure tactic amid growing unrest in Iran.

Can 75% tariff be imposed on India?

The new Iran-related tariffs have exacerbated existing trade pressures on India. The US has already imposed a 25% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods and has also imposed an additional 25% tariff in response to continued purchases of crude oil from Russia. When combined with the Iran-related tariffs, Indian exports to the US could effectively face tariffs of up to 75%, severely impacting competitiveness in many sectors.

India is among Iran’s top 5 trading partners

China is Iran’s largest trading partner, yet India has been among Tehran’s top five trading partners in recent years. According to the Indian Embassy in Tehran, bilateral trade in 2024-25 was approximately $1.68 billion, with Indian exports worth $1.24 billion and imports worth $440 million.

India sends basmati rice, organic chemicals to Iran

According to The Economic Times, India’s main exports to Iran include organic chemicals, basmati rice, tea, sugar, pharmaceuticals, fruits, pulses, and meat products. Bananas, seasonal fruits, and spices are also exported. Agricultural and industrial equipment, iron and steel, pharmaceuticals, fertilizers, textiles, and rubber products are also exported.

India imports methanol, apples, dates and saffron

India imports the following items from Iran. Major imports include methanol, petroleum bitumen, liquid propane, apples, dates, and chemicals. India also purchases crude oil from Iran, which has fluctuated significantly due to US sanctions. For industrial use, acyclic alcohols, petroleum coke, and nuts like almonds and pistachios, dates, and saffron are imported.

