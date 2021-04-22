Washington: At a time when the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is raging in India, the US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a level 4 travel health notice for India, indicating a very high level of coronavirus infections in the country, informed US Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs on Wednesday. Also Read - Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates 22 April 2021: Panic at Hospitals as Delhi Reels Under Oxygen Shortage

The CDC said, "US citizens who must travel to India are strongly urged to get fully vaccinated before travel and continue to take personal health safety measures to protect themselves, including practicing social or physical distancing, cleaning hands with soap/hand sanitizer, wearing masks, and avoiding crowded areas with poor ventilation."

Earlier on Monday, the CDC had issued travel recommendations for fully vaccinated travellers which stated: "If you are fully vaccinated, then do not have to get tested before leaving the United States, unless your destination requires it and you do not have to self-quarantine after you arrive in the United States."

The United Kingdom has already added India to its travel “red list” on a precautionary basis after reporting 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India. The COVID-19 situation in India has been deteriorating amid the second wave of coronavirus infections. For the past few days, the country has been reporting in excess of two lakh coronavirus infections.

(With ANI inputs)