Washington: As India witnesses an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday urged residents of the USA to avoid all travel to India as it may heighten the risk for contacting and spreading the virus variants, reported news agency ANI. The medical body further said that if anyone is bound to travel to India, they must first get fully vaccinated. It said, “Amid a surge in COVID cases (in India), travellers should avoid all travel to India. Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel.” Also Read - Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Meet COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturers Today

The medical body made its appeal just hours after the UK added India to its COVID-19 travel “red list”, which effectively bans all travel from the country and also made a 10-day hotel quarantine compulsory for UK residents arriving back to the country. Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the move in the House of Commons as he revealed that 103 cases of the so-called Indian variant had been identified in the UK, of which the “vast majority have links to international travel”. Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja's Unique Celebration Goes Viral After Chennai Super Kings Beat Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 | WATCH VIDEO

Earlier, even Hong Kong has suspended all flights connecting with India for 14 days starting Tuesday amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region. The authorities have also suspended flights from Pakistan and the Philippines. Also Read - MS Dhoni Makes BIG Admission, Says 'The First Six Balls I Played Could Cost Us Another Match' After Chennai Beat Rajasthan in IPL 2021

India has recently seen an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases as many of its states and cities including national capital Delhi and Mumbai has imposed lockdown like restrictions. The country on Monday witnessed a highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours.