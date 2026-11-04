US Midterm Election Results 2026: Abdul El-Sayed defeats Mike Rogers to become first Muslim US senator, know his India connection

Abdul El-Sayed defeated Mike Rogers in Michigan's US Senate race, becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. Know about his wife Sarah Jukaku and her family's roots in Bhatkal, Karnataka.

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US Midterm Election Results: Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim senator, know his India connection | image; x

US Midterm Election Results 2026: Democrat Abdul El-Sayed on Wednesday clinched a thumping victory by defeating Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s US Senate race. The victory is also significant for him, as he has become the first Muslim to serve in the US Senate. His historic win is also being celebrated in India because of his wife’s family roots in the coastal Karnataka town of Bhatkal.

How Donald Trump Targeted El-Sayed, His Wife

42-year-old Sayed was among the most closely watched candidates in the midterm elections of 2026. He received an endorsement directly from former President Barack Obama. His contest for the Senate seat against 63-year-old Rogers was marked by heated arguments over his religion, accusations of antisemitism and Islamophobia and divisions within the Democratic Party after a closely fought primary.

El-Sayed married Dr Sarah Jukaku in May 2006. The couple is blessed with two daughters—Emmalee and Serene. During the election campaign, President Trump targeted Sayed over his Muslim identity. During a rally in Port Huron, the US President termed him “jihadist” and a member of “Muslim Brotherhood “. At a Lubbock rally, he mocked Sayed by calling him “Abdul Ramadan”.

In August, Trump posted a photo of himself with First Lady Melania Trump and El-Sayed and Sarah Jukaku. The caption read, “Two VERY DIFFERENT America’s [sic].”

Let’s Know About Sarah Jukaku?

Sarah Jukaku was born in Michigan and raised in the US. Her parents were Indian immigrants and her family traces its ancestry to Bhatkal in Karnataka. Her father Tayeb Jukaku hails from Bhatkal and is a nephrologist by profession. Sarah’s grandfather J H. Shamsuddin Jukaku was a very famous lawyer in Mysore. He also served as the deputy finance minister in Mysore State government under CM BD Jatti.

Shamsuddin Jukaku is remembered in Bhatkal for his role in the town’s development and progress. The family still maintains connections with the place, even though most family members have moved to other parts of India, while a few have moved overseas.

It is to be noted that Sarah’s father has been connected with Muslim community organisations in US.

He serves as a board member of the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). He also served on the founders’ committee of the Islamic Society of North America.

Here’s how Abdul Met Sarah

Abdul and Sarah first met during their college days when they were studying at the University of Michigan. They both were members of the university’s Muslim Students’ Association.

Sayed proposed to Sarah when she was in her first year. The couple got married in May 2006. Sarah was 19.

‘I Am More Indian Than Arab’: El-Sayed

El-Sayed has often spoken about his wife’s Indian heritage and how he connected to the Indian culture. In an interview, he spoke about being part of a South Indian family for 20 years.

During an interview, he said, “Listen, I’ve been married in a South Indian family for 20 years, like… I am well inducted now; I… you know, I might be more Indian than I am Arab.”