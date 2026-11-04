Democrat Pia Dandiya has won Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican candidate Casey Askar in one of the closely watched House races. CBS News projected her victory on November 3.

Her victory is significant because the district underwent major changes following a redrawing of Florida’s congressional map in May 2026. The new boundaries cover parts of Palm Beach, Broward, Hendry and Collier counties, making it a closely watched contest.

Dandiya has previously worked as a teacher and high school principal in Harlem, served as a White House Fellow and later worked at Apple.

Born and raised in Palm Beach County to Indian immigrant parents, she focused her election campaign on education, affordable living and better economic opportunities.

Her Republican rival, Casey Askar, is a businessman and former US Marine who has worked in restaurant franchising. He campaigned as a supporter of President Donald Trump.

With this victory, Dandiya is set to enter the US House of Representatives when the new Congress begins in January 2027.