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US midterm results 2026: Indian-American candidates score key wins, Aruna Miller, Suhas Subramanyam re-elected; Pia Dandiya makes history

Indian-American candidates have secured important victories in the 2026 US midterm elections, with Pia Dandiya winning Florida's 22nd Congressional District and Suhas Subramanyam retaining his Virginia seat.

Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Updated: November 4, 2026, 12:42 PM IST
US midterm results 2026: Indian-American candidates score key wins, Aruna Miller, Suhas Subramanyam re-elected; Pia Dandiya makes history
US midterm results 2026: Indian-American candidates score key wins, Aruna Miller, Suhas Subramanyam re-elected; Pia Dandiya makes history (Image: Twitter @IA_Impact)

Indian-American candidates have made their presence felt in the 2026 US midterm elections, with several securing important victories in congressional and state-level races. Among the prominent winners are Democrat Pia Dandiya, who won a seat in the US House of Representatives from Florida, Congressman Suhas Subramanyam, who retained his seat in Virginia, and Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, who secured another term.

While Dandiya is set to enter Congress for the first time, Subramanyam and Miller have managed to retain their positions.

Read more: US midterm results 2026: Trump-backed Vivek Ramaswamy loses Ohio governor race

The November 3 midterm elections are important for both the Democratic and Republican parties as they compete for control of Congress. The results will also offer an indication of public opinion on President Donald Trump’s policies ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Pia Dandiya wins Florida

Democrat Pia Dandiya has won Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican candidate Casey Askar in one of the closely watched House races. CBS News projected her victory on November 3.

Her victory is significant because the district underwent major changes following a redrawing of Florida’s congressional map in May 2026. The new boundaries cover parts of Palm Beach, Broward, Hendry and Collier counties, making it a closely watched contest.

Dandiya has previously worked as a teacher and high school principal in Harlem, served as a White House Fellow and later worked at Apple.

Born and raised in Palm Beach County to Indian immigrant parents, she focused her election campaign on education, affordable living and better economic opportunities.

Her Republican rival, Casey Askar, is a businessman and former US Marine who has worked in restaurant franchising. He campaigned as a supporter of President Donald Trump.

With this victory, Dandiya is set to enter the US House of Representatives when the new Congress begins in January 2027.

Suhas Subramanyam wins re-election in Virginia

Indian-American Democrat Suhas Subramanyam has won another term in the US House of Representatives from Virginia’s 10th Congressional District. He defeated Republican challenger Dave T Beckwith in the November 3 election.

According to the reported results, Subramanyam received 63.16 per cent of the votes, or 1,73,106 votes. Beckwith secured 34.66 per cent, with 94,990 votes. Independent candidate Ahsen Mujeeb Malik received 1.99 per cent, or 5,444 votes.

Speaking to news agency ANI after casting his vote in Manassas, Virginia, he said that voting was particularly important at a time when members of the Indian-American community were facing growing hate and discrimination.

“Come out and vote. Make your voice heard. Your vote matters more than ever,” he said.

Born in Virginia in 1979 to Indian immigrant parents, Subramanyam has become an important Indian-American voice in the US House. His mother is from Bengaluru, while his father grew up in Chennai and Secunderabad.

Aruna Miller seeks another term as Maryland Lieutenant Governor

Indian-American politician Aruna Miller is seeking another term as Maryland’s Lieutenant Governor. She is contesting alongside Democratic Governor Wes Moore against the Republican team of Dan Cox and Rob Krop.

Miller, who made history as Maryland’s first Indian-American lieutenant governor. However, the Maryland State Board of Elections had not reported the final result of the governor and lieutenant governor race in its latest available results. Therefore, her re-election is yet to be officially confirmed.

Other Indian-American candidates await election results

Apart from Dandiya and Subramanyam, several other Indian-American politicians are also part of the 2026 midterm elections.

Democrat Ro Khanna, who represents California, and fellow Democrat Ami Bera are among the candidates being watched closely. Democrat Pooja Sethi in Texas and Republican Mahesh Ganorkar in North Carolina are also in the electoral contest.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Analiza is a digital journalist with over 13 years of experience in news media, specialising in national and international affairs, breaking news and live coverage. She is currently a Chief Sub-Editor ... Read More

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