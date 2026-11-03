US midterm elections 2026: Voting time in India, key candidates and what to expect

New Delhi: The US midterm elections 2026 will be held today, with polls opening and closing at different times across the United States. In India, the first polling stations will close at 5:30 am on Wednesday, November 4, with results expected to begin coming in as votes are counted. It is important to note that the Americans will vote for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 Senate seats and 36 governorships, deciding whether Republicans retain control of Congress or Democrats win back one or both chambers during the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term.
The contests are particularly significant because some Democratic candidates are challenging Republican incumbents in states that Trump won comfortably in the 2024 presidential election.
The November 1 New York Times-Siena poll showed Democratic candidates leading in all seven states it surveyed.
|State
|Democratic candidate
|Republican candidate
|Poll support
|Alaska
|Mary Peltola
|Dan Sullivan
|Peltola 48%; Sullivan 46%
|Iowa
|Josh Turek
|Ashley Hinson
|Turek 48%; Hinson 47%
|Kansas
|Adam Hamilton
|Roger Marshall
|Hamilton 49%; Marshall 44%
|Maine
|Troy Jackson
|Susan Collins
|Jackson 51%; Collins 45%
|Michigan
|Abdul El-Sayed
|Mike Rogers
|El-Sayed 53%; Rogers 42%
|Ohio
|Sherrod Brown
|Jon Husted
|Brown 49%; Husted 44%
|Texas
|James Talarico
|Ken Paxton
|Talarico 50%; Paxton 43%
The poll was released by the Siena Research Institute on November 1 in partnership with The New York Times. It surveyed likely voters in Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Ohio and Texas.
Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, with an endorsement from US President Donald Trump, is running for Ohio governor and locked in a tight race with Democrat Amy Acton. If elected, Ramaswamy will be the third governor of Indian heritage after Bobby Jindal of Louisiana and Nikki Haley of South Carolina.
While a number of Indian-American candidates are in the fray for Tuesday’s mid-term elections, Dilip Singh Saund scripted history in 1956 by getting elected to the US House of Representatives. Amritsar-born Saund became the first Asian American and the first Sikh elected to Congress. He went on to serve three terms in the US House.
Maryland Lt Governor Aruna Miller, who was born in Hyderabad, is seeking re-election in the staunchly Democratic state, while Nithya Raman is in the race to become the mayor of Los Angeles, the second-largest city in the US.
Sitting members of the US Congress, Ro Khanna, Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal and Suhas Subramanyam — all Democrats — are expected to return to the House in the November 3 elections.
Khanna faces Republican Ritesh Tandon, an Indian American entrepreneur, in California’s 17th district. In Washington’s 7th District, Jayapal faces Republican Nirav Sheth, a Gujarat-born former US Marine.
Keen to join their fellow Democrats in the US House are Pia Dandiya, a former school principal, who is in a tight race against Republican Casey Aksar from Florida, and Amish Shah, an emergency medicine physician, who is in the fray from Arizona.
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