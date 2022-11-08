US Midterm Polls LIVE: Litmus Test For President Joe Biden. Voting Underway

Only thrice in modern American history (1934, 1998, and 2002) has the presidential party gained seats in Congress in midterm elections.

Updated: November 8, 2022 7:20 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

The first voters of the day begin filling out their ballots at a polling site in the Brooklyn Museum (AP Photo)
US Midterm Polls: People in America are flocking to their nearest polling booths as the midterm polls are underway. Over 40 million Americans have already cast early ballots ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, which could usher in a new era of divided government in Washington.

Live Updates

  • 7:19 PM IST
    Five prominent Indian Americans in race
    The four incumbents – Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal – are likely to be re-elected. All four are from the Democratic Party. Ritesh Tanden is the only republican on the list.
  • 7:05 PM IST
    When will the result be out

    The first wave of vote tallies are expected on the East Coast between 7 pm and 8 pm ET (0000-0100 GMT Wednesday, Nov. 9).
  • 7:03 PM IST

    All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are on the ballot, as well as 35 Senate seats, just over a third of the upper chamber. Votes will also be cast for governors in dozens of states, as well as thousands of other county and state positions.

  • 6:53 PM IST
    DO THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS IMPACT THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RACE?
    The midterms could show who might run to be the Republican presidential candidate for 2024. Former US president Donald Trump has backed many candidates in the race and if they win, it is likely he would get the support of his party to run for president again.
  • 6:52 PM IST
    WHY ARE THE ELECTIONS CRUCIAL?
    The midterm elections show how the president has been doing. Joe Biden has an approval rating of less than 50% since last August hence he has much to worry about if the Democrat party loses seats in the elections.
  • 6:51 PM IST
    WHAT ARE THE MAJOR ISSUES FOR THE US MIDTERM ELECTIONS?

    Abortion rights, immigration, crime, inflation, and cost of living are some of the major issues for the US midterm elections.
  • 6:49 PM IST

    What’s At Stake?

    Democrats are trying to cling to their majorities in Congress for the final two years of President Joe Biden’s first term. Republicans are favoured to win control of the House, while the race for Senate control appears tight.

  • 6:46 PM IST

    Will Make ‘Big Announcement’ On Nov 15 In Florida: Donald Trump

    Former US President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a “big announcement” next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year’s midterm elections.

