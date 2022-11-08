US Midterm Polls LIVE: Litmus Test For President Joe Biden. Voting Underway

Only thrice in modern American history (1934, 1998, and 2002) has the presidential party gained seats in Congress in midterm elections.

The first voters of the day begin filling out their ballots at a polling site in the Brooklyn Museum (AP Photo)

US Midterm Polls: People in America are flocking to their nearest polling booths as the midterm polls are underway. Over 40 million Americans have already cast early ballots ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, which could usher in a new era of divided government in Washington.

Midterm elections are also seen as a referendum on the President. Only thrice in modern American history (1934, 1998, and 2002) has the presidential party gained seats in Congress in midterm elections.

Stay tuned to India.com for the latest update on US midterm polls and more.

Load More