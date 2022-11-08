US Midterm Polls LIVE: Litmus Test For President Joe Biden. Voting Underway
Only thrice in modern American history (1934, 1998, and 2002) has the presidential party gained seats in Congress in midterm elections.
US Midterm Polls: People in America are flocking to their nearest polling booths as the midterm polls are underway. Over 40 million Americans have already cast early ballots ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, which could usher in a new era of divided government in Washington.
