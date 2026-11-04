US Midterm Results 2026: Vivek Ramaswamy faces tough fight in Ohio as race becomes major test for Trump

Vivek Ramaswamy faces a tough test in the 2026 US midterm elections as he takes on Democrat Amy Acton in the Ohio governor's race. Despite Donald Trump's backing, campaign controversies and key voter concerns have made the contest closely watched.

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The 2026 US midterm elections have put the spotlight on Ohio, where Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy is facing a closely watched contest against Democratic candidate Amy Acton for the governor’s post. Reportedly, Ramaswamy would need to win 54.2 per cent of the remaining vote to catch or overtake Amy Acton.

Ramaswamy, a businessman and former Republican presidential candidate, entered the race with the backing of US President Donald Trump. However, the contest has proved more challenging than expected, with concerns about the cost of living, healthcare and the direction of the state becoming important issues for voters.

Ohio is one of the key states to watch in the November 3 elections, which will also decide the balance of power in the US Congress.

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy’s main opponent?

Ramaswamy is competing against Amy Acton, a doctor and former director of the Ohio Department of Health. She became widely known for her role in Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two candidates have offered different plans for the state’s future. Ramaswamy has promised tax cuts, lower property taxes and steps to reduce government spending. He has also argued that his business experience would help him improve Ohio’s economy.

Acton, meanwhile, has focused on the rising cost of living, healthcare, public services and the need to protect residents from higher electricity costs linked to large data centres.

Controversial campaign ad adds to Ramaswamy’s challenges

One of the biggest controversies of the campaign involved an advertisement released by Ramaswamy’s team that featured Acton’s estranged mother criticising her daughter.

The advertisement drew criticism from both Republicans and Democrats. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican who had supported Ramaswamy, also criticised the advertisement and called for it to be removed.

The controversy gave Acton additional attention during the final weeks of the campaign and helped her raise more money, according to reports by the Associated Press.

The campaign also became a costly contest. Spending by the candidates and groups supporting them crossed $100 million, according to the Associated Press. Despite Ramaswamy’s financial advantage and Trump’s support, he did not establish the commanding lead that some Republicans had expected.

Why is the Ohio Governor’s race important?

Ohio has traditionally been an important state in US elections. Donald Trump won Ohio by more than 11 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election, making the governor’s race a significant test of Republican support.

The state has not elected a Democratic governor since 2006. If Acton wins, she would become Ohio’s first Democratic governor in 20 years and its first woman governor. A victory for Ramaswamy would make him the state’s first Indian-American governor.

The result could also offer clues about the strength of Trump’s political influence ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

US Midterm Election Results 2026: What Happens Next?

The final result of the Ohio governor’s race needs to be confirmed before Ramaswamy can be declared the winner or loser. The latest reports reviewed for this article describe a competitive contest but do not establish a confirmed outcome.

Ohio voters are also deciding a closely watched US Senate race between Republican incumbent Jon Husted and former Democratic senator Sherrod Brown. The outcome could influence which party controls the Senate, while House races across the country will determine the balance of power in Congress.

(With inputs from AP, reuters)