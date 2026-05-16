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US might attack Iran again amid ongoing tension over nuclear programme and Strait of Hormuz crisis

US might attack Iran again amid ongoing tension over nuclear programme and Strait of Hormuz crisis

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a statement to Congress this week, "We have a plan in place to escalate the conflict if necessary."

It was reported that Pentagon officials are preparing to restart "Operation Epic Fury".

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump returned from his visit to China on Friday. With the return, the focus is again on the Iran issue. The US may take military action again amid the ongoing tension over Iran’s nuclear programme and the Strait of Hormuz. According to a report by The New York Times, Trump’s senior advisers have prepared a new plan for a possible military action. The report states that if President Trump feels that diplomacy has completely failed, then the US may soon launch a military attack on Iran. It was reported that Pentagon officials are preparing to restart “Operation Epic Fury”. This operation was stopped after Trump declared a ceasefire last month. Now it can restart with a new name.

Trump Rejected Iran’s Peace Proposal

However, President Trump has not yet made the final decision. In a conversation with reporters on Air Force One while returning from Beijing, he rejected Iran’s latest peace proposal. “I look at the proposal, and if I don’t like the first line, I throw it out,” Trump said.

Iran Issue Came Up In Meeting With Xi Jinping

Trump also confirmed that the issue of Iran was raised in his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, he said that he did not request China to put pressure on Iran.

According to the report, China is a major strategic partner of Iran and is highly dependent on oil and gas supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. For this reason, many countries are trying to reach an agreement to end this crisis and reopen the sea route to and from Iran.

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US Wants Diplomatic Victory

It has been said in the report that the officials of many countries are engaged in making such an agreement, so that Trump can present it as a diplomatic victory. Its purpose is also to reassure American voters that America will not get involved in a long and expensive war. However, the situation remains tense. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a statement to Congress this week, “We have a plan in place to escalate the conflict if necessary.”

At the same time, he also said that the US has a plan to reduce military deployment and gradually withdraw more than 50,000 American soldiers present in the Middle East. According to the report, American and Israeli officials are preparing for possible new attacks on Iran next week. Two Middle East officials have described it as the “biggest preparation” since the ceasefire took effect.

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