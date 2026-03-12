‘US military has virtually destroyed Iran’: Donald Trump

Home

Donald Trump said that US military operations over the past 11 days had weakened Iran's defence and military capabilities.

Kentucky: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) claimed that US military forces and Israel Defense Forces’ operations over the past 11 days had weakened Iran’s military and its defence capabilities, claiming that the US forces had ‘virtually destroyed’ crucial elements of the Middle Eastern country’s defence infrastructure. He further claimed that Tehran’s defence network had been destroyed within hours of the start of the operation. The US President further linked the military operation against Iran to previous operations against militant leaders that the White House conducted during his presidency, such as the killing of Qasem Soleimani and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

The US President stated that the military forces had destroyed Iran’s defence capabilities in over the past 11 days.

“Over the past 11 days, our military has virtually destroyed Iran. Tough country,” Trump said while addressing a gathering here. Describing the Persian Gulf country as “tough”, he asserted that its core military systems had been “virtually destroyed,” Trump said.

“Their air force is gone. That took the better part of about three hours. They no longer have radar. They don’t have anti-aircraft equipment. They don’t have anything. Their missiles are down by 90 per cent. Their drones are down by 85 per cent. We’re blowing up the factories where they’re made, left and right,” he added.

Trump further linked operation against Iran to previous US operations against militant leaders during his presidency.

“Nobody has ever seen anything like what you’re witnessing now. That can include the original killing of Soleimani and al-Baghdadi, two of the worst killers in the world that I took out, as well as Operation Midnight Hammer, where we totally obliterated Iran’s nuclear potential,” he said, adding that earlier actions also included Operation Midnight Hammer, which he said had targeted Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Trump Said The Operation Weakened Iran’s Nuclear Capabilities

“They don’t have nuclear potential,” Trump said, referring to the operation.

According to Trump, the renewed military action was aimed at preventing Iran from rebuilding its military capabilities after earlier strikes.

“After Midnight Hammer, we left. We figured that’ll be the end of them for a while. But they started again. That’s why we got to finish it,” he said.

IEA To Release 400 Million Barrels Of Oil From Global Reserves

Earlier, the US President announced that the International Energy Agency (IEA) has agreed to release 400 million barrels of oil from national petroleum reserves in order to reduce surging prices amid the ongoing conflict.

He said that the decision has been taken to keep global energy supplies stable while the United States continues military operations in Iran. Trump further claimed that his US army attacked Iranian naval ships in the Gulf region to prevent disruptions to maritime shipping routes.

(With ANI inpits)

