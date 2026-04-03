Home

News

US military might hurt again as Iran hits most advanced F-35 jet, turning it into fireball; But how did Tehran manage it?

US military might hurt again as Iran hits most advanced F-35 jet, turning it into fireball; But how did Tehran manage it?

The F-35 was shot down while it was flying over central Tehran, reportedly en route to conduct an airstrike.

The F-35 was shot down while it was flying over central Tehran.

New Delhi: Iran has claimed to have shot down America’s most advanced fighter jet, the F-35. This marks the second instance during the conflict in which Iran has asserted that it turned an American F-35 into a ball of fire while it was still in the air. The F-35 is widely regarded as America’s most sophisticated fighter aircraft. It is a fifth-generation combat jet—a type of fighter that is designed to be undetectable by radar. On average, this fighter jet carries a price tag of 12 billion rupees (approximately $145 million). It is often referred to as the embodiment of American pride, as very few nations across the globe possess a fighter jet capable of rivalling it.

Achievement for Iran!

Given this context, the ability to shoot down such a jet—even if by unconventional means—represents a significant achievement for Iran. The question now arises: how is Iran managing to pull off such a feat?

What did Iran say?

According to the Fars News Agency, the F-35 was shot down while it was flying over central Tehran, reportedly en route to conduct an airstrike. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has not offered extensive commentary regarding this incident. Prior to this, on March 19, during a military operation, Iran launched an attack on an F-35, causing the aircraft to catch fire.

Although the pilot managed to execute a safe landing, the aircraft itself could not be salvaged. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the aircraft is now deemed unfit for further service.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How is Iran accomplishing this feat?

A report published in the South China Morning Post suggests the possibility that Iran may be acting on the advice of a Chinese engineer in its efforts to shoot down the F-35. Specifically, a Chinese engineer recently produced a video demonstrating how the F-35 could be easily shot down. This video was subsequently produced with Persian subtitles. It illustrates how the F-35 can be taken down using readily available, low-cost weaponry—such as infrared missiles, mobile launchers, and improvised sensors. It is reported that this video has garnered over 40 million views to date and is currently going viral across Iran.

On March 19, CNN published a report citing U.S. intelligence officials. The report stated that Iran fired upon an F-35, causing the fighter jet to lose its stability. Consequently, the aircraft was forced to execute an emergency landing. However, the U.S. government has officially denied these claims.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.