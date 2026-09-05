US military strikes 3 Iranian oil tankers following missile attack on warships

The US Central Command said in an X post that the aircraft carrier and guided-missile destroyer managed to avoid “multiple unprovoked Iranian attacks.”

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/us-military-strikes-3-iranian-oil-tankers-following-missile-attack-on-warships-trump-west-asia-8517495/ Copy

US military claimed to have destroyed three Iranian warships. Image Credit: @CENTCOM/X

The US military said it struck three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday after two Navy warships came under missile attack. It also warned that Iran’s “limited and exposed oil fleet” could be targeted further if required.

According to the US military, a US aircraft carrier and destroyer evaded several “unprovoked Iranian attacks” during patrols in the region, with no injuries reported among US personnel. It said two Iranian oil carriers were “permanently disabled” and a third, unladen tanker was destroyed.

The US statement said the tankers were part of a shadow network helping to fund Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard and its armed proxies in the region.

In a post on X, the US Central Command said that the aircraft carrier and guided-missile destroyer successfully avoided “multiple unprovoked Iranian attacks”.

After Iran’s attempted attacks, US forces destroyed two IRGC crude oil tankets called M/T Downy and M/T Stark 1 off the coast of Kharg Island and near Jask. Another tanker that was not loaded was also disabled in the Gulf of Oman.

According to the US military, the three tankers were linked to a multibillion-dollar shadow network that helps fund the IRGC and its proxy groups. Admiral Brad Cooper, who heads Central Command, warned that the US would defend itself and, if necessary, target Iran’s “exposed” oil fleet.