US Military Strikes Another Houthi-Controlled Site After Warning Ships to Avoid Parts of Red Sea

Updated: January 13, 2024 10:18 AM IST

By Associated Press | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Washington: The U.S. military early Saturday struck another Houthi-controlled site in Yemen that it had determined was putting commercial vessels in the Red Sea at risk, a day after the U.S. and Britain launched multiple airstrikes targeting Houthi rebels. Associated Press journalists in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, heard one loud explosion. U.S. Central Command said the “follow-on action” early Saturday local time against a Houthi radar site was conducted by the Navy destroyer USS Carney using Tomahawk land attack missiles.

