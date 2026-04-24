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US missile stock nearly finished during war with Iran; Most of them were main strike missiles

US missile stock nearly finished during war with Iran; Most of them were main strike missiles

The total cost of this entire conflict ranged between $28 billion and $35 billion—translating to a daily expenditure of approximately $1 billion (roughly Rs 90 billion).

The United States has used most of its strike missiles. (Image: Yuri Gripas / Sipa USA / AP)

New Delhi: During the 40-day conflict with Iran, the United States expended many of its critical and high-value missiles. This included missiles that had been specifically stockpiled for a potential war against major global powers, such as China. Consequently, the US arsenal is now depleting rapidly. In this conflict, the US utilized approximately 1,100 long-range stealth missiles (JASSM-ER). These were designed specifically for use against China.

Large Number of Strike Missiles Used

Additionally, more than 1,000 Tomahawk missiles, over 1,200 Patriot missiles, and upwards of 1,000 other strike missiles were fired. The total cost of this entire conflict ranged between $28 billion and $35 billion—translating to a daily expenditure of approximately $1 billion (roughly Rs 90 billion).

Although two weeks have passed since the cessation of hostilities, the US has yet to disclose the exact total number of weapons utilized. The Ministry states that attacks were launched against more than 13,000 targets; however, according to officials, multiple strikes were often directed at a single target, implying that the actual quantity of weapons expended is significantly higher than what this figure suggests.

US’s Missile Stock Depletes Rapidly

Among the weapons most heavily utilized by the US during the conflict were the long-range JASSM-ER missiles. Capable of striking targets over 600 miles away, these missiles are engineered to evade enemy air defense systems and execute precision strikes.

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Furthermore, Tomahawk missiles were employed on a massive scale. The number of Tomahawk missiles expended in this conflict was nearly 10 times the quantity the US typically procures in an entire year. According to one study, the US currently possesses a remaining stockpile of only approximately 3,000 Tomahawk missiles. Patriot interceptor missiles have also been depleted rapidly. Each missile costs approximately $4 million. In 2025, the U.S. manufactured 600 missiles, yet more than 1,200 were expended during the conflict.

Furthermore, over 1,000 precision-strike and ATACMS missiles have also been utilized. According to the Pentagon, stocks of certain critical weapons were already low, and the current conflict has further exacerbated this shortage.

Weapons Diverted from Asia and Europe to the Middle East

Due to the shortage of weapons, the United States was compelled to divert military assets from both Asia and Europe to the Middle East. This reallocation has impacted the operational readiness of the forces stationed in those regions.

In Europe, stocks of certain weapons critical to securing NATO’s eastern flank have been depleted. The impact has been particularly pronounced in Asia as well; the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group was redeployed from the South China Sea to the Middle East.

Additionally, interceptors for the THAAD missile defense system—stationed in South Korea—have been withdrawn from that location for the first time.

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