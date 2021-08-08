Minnesota (US): Several people are feared dead after a single-engine plane plane crashed into an unoccupied house in Victoria, Minnesota. According to media reports, the exact number of victims is still unknown but no survivors are believed to have survived the plane crash.Also Read - Army Helicopter Crash in J&K's Kathua: Pilot, Co-pilot Still Missing After a Day

According to the CBS Minnesota broadcaster, the incident took place at about 22:40 on Saturday GMT. The crashed Mooney M20 plane was heading from the Alexandria Municipal Airport for the Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have launched an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from ANI)