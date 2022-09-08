New Delhi: Multiple shootings were reported in Memphis in the US on Wednesday night by a 19-year-old black suspect who allegedly recorded his actions on Facebook. The suspect on the run has been identified as Ezekiel Kelly by the police. The Memphis Police Department has urged people to stay indoors.Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg Shows His MMA Skills, Throws Kicks and Punches in Viral Video | Watch

Everyone in the area of Ivan Road and Hodge Road shelter in place and stay in the doors. pic.twitter.com/tgEhMveEGF — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg Came To White House For Dinner With Me ‘Last Week', Says Donald Trump, Trolled Heavily | Watch Video

The teen has been changing cars vehicles that he is driving. While he was initially in a blue or silver sedan with the “rear window busted out”, as per the last tweet by the Memphis Police department, he is now in a grey SUV. Also Read - US Pilot Arrested After Threatening To Crash Airplane Into Walmart Store In Mississippi

“Be on the lookout for a male Black … who is responsible for multiple shootings. We are getting reports that he is recording his actions on Facebook. We do not have a specific location of where he is now,” the Memphis Police Department tweeted.

The police have released a picture of the teen and further urged citizens to stay indoors. “The suspect is still at large. If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved,” police said.