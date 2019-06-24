The United States national security Adviser warned on Sunday that the decision not to attack Iran is temporary and that the country should not confuse “prudence with weakness”.

White House national security Adviser John Bolton made the remarks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, reported Efe news.

The pair held discussions at the Israeli leader’s residence and spoke at a joint press conference about the strength of their alliance and the magnitude of the threat that Iran represents in the region.

Bolton emphasized that the White House’s determination not to attack Iran is a temporary decision.

“Netanyahu’s good relationship with Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin augurs well for the meeting and for a better alignment of the policies of these three countries in a series of fundamental security issues,” said Bolton.

After insisting that Iran represents a threat to international peace and security in the Middle East and the world, the US warned that neither Iran nor any other hostile actor should confuse “prudence and discretion with weakness.”

Bolton, known for his tough stance against the Iranian regime, emphasized that the US decision not to attack Iran is “for the time being.”

Netanyahu pointed out that the Iranian threat dates from much earlier than the recent incidents in the Persian Gulf when an American drone was shot down and two vessels attacked.

Both referred to the new sanctions that the US will impose on the country, which Bolton said will be announced on Monday and that Netanyahu praised.

Bolton’s visit to Israel came two days before a tripartite meeting between the national security advisors of Israel, Russia and the US to discuss growing tensions in the region and escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

Relations between Tehran and Washington have escalated in recent weeks, with the US deciding to send additional troops, ships and missiles to the Persian Gulf.

The US has accused Iran of a series of alleged sabotage attacks against oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, most recently on June 13 when the Japanese-operated Kokuka Courageous and Norwegian-owned Front Altair were hit by explosives.

Iran has denied any involvement in the incidents and has instead accused the US of trying to destabilize the region.